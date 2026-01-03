Op-Ed: Recognition of The Republic of Somaliland is Fait Accompli.

By: Mr Awale.I. Shirwac
After 34 years of State building , Institutional and human capital development Somaliland has remained without international recognition. During this period, the country successfully prevented problems such as migration, piracy, and terrorism, but struggled to improve economic conditions, address high unemployment, rehabilitate chronic infrastructure, and enhance government services. Lacking the fiscal capacity to tackle these challenges, the absence of international recognition further exacerbated the situation. Despite these challenges, Somaliland has adopted a democratic political system, held elections, and witnessed number of peaceful transfer of powers. Situated in a strategic yet highly volatile region, Somaliland ensured the safeguarding of the 850 km long coast bordering Gulf of Aden and the borders it has with other neighbouring countries. Yet, despite these efforts, international recognition remained absent.