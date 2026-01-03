Israel commends U.S. operation in Venezuela, urges restoration of democracy

Hargeisa, Jan 3 (Horndiplomat) — Israel on Saturday voiced support for a U.S.-led operation in Venezuela, praising Washington’s leadership and calling for a return to democratic rule after years of authoritarian governance.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Israel “commends the United States’ operation, led by President Donald Trump, which acted as the leader of the free world,” describing the moment as historic.
“At this historic moment, Israel stands alongside the freedom-loving Venezuelan people, who have suffered under Nicolás Maduro’s illegal tyranny,” Sa’ar said in a statement.
Israel welcomed what it described as the removal of a dictator who led “a network of drugs and terror,” and said it hoped the developments would enable the restoration of democracy in Venezuela and the establishment of friendly relations between the two states.
“The people of Venezuela deserve to exercise their democratic rights,” Sa’ar said, adding that “South America deserves a future free from the axis of terror and drugs.”
The remarks underline Israel’s alignment with the United States on Venezuela, as international pressure mounts for political change following years of economic collapse, repression and isolation under Maduro’s rule.