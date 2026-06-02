Ethiopia Concludes Historic Seventh General Election Peacefully

ADDIS ABABA, June 2 (Horn Diplomat) – Millions of Ethiopians cast their ballots in the country’s 7th General Election, bringing voting to a close after a largely peaceful nationwide process that authorities, observers and political stakeholders described as orderly and broadly participatory.
Polling stations across Ethiopia remained busy throughout election day on Monday, prompting the National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) to extend voting hours until midnight in areas where voters were still waiting in line. Election officials subsequently began ballot counting and verification procedures as the country moved into the next phase of the electoral process.
The Government Communication Service praised citizens for what it called a peaceful and historic democratic exercise, saying millions of Ethiopians participated in strengthening the country’s constitutional and democratic institutions. According to official figures, more than 54 million citizens were registered to vote.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended voters for their participation, describing the election as a demonstration of national unity, civic responsibility and commitment to Ethiopia’s democratic future. Government officials said citizens from all walks of life, including first-time voters, elderly citizens and people with disabilities, took part in the nationwide vote.
Regional and international observer missions also monitored the election. The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) said its observers had not identified major irregularities during the voting process and praised advances in electoral administration and the use of technology. The African Union observer mission, led by former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, is expected to release its preliminary assessment on June 3.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission reported that it had not observed human rights violations during voting, while domestic civil society election monitors said polling stations generally operated in an orderly manner and in accordance with established procedures.
While voting proceeded across most parts of the country, election officials acknowledged that security-related challenges affected a limited number of polling stations in some areas. Nevertheless, authorities said the overall process was completed successfully nationwide.
The election is widely expected to deliver another strong mandate for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Prosperity Party, although official results are still being compiled and verified. The National Election Board has said preliminary results will be announced as the tabulation process continues, with final results expected in the coming days.
As ballot counting continues, attention is now focused on the transparency of the tabulation process and the official declaration of results, which will determine the composition of Ethiopia’s next government and parliament.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)