Somaliland Supports U.S.-Led Action to Restore Constitutional Order in Venezuela

HARGEISA, Jan 4 (Horn Diplomat) — The government of the Republic of Somaliland said on Sunday it supports calibrated international action led by the United States aimed at restoring constitutional order, democratic legitimacy and the rule of law in Venezuela.
In a press statement issued in Hargeisa, Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the government was aligned “in principle” with Washington’s approach, framing its position within international norms and collective security considerations.
“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland affirms its principled alignment with the United States in support of calibrated international action aimed at restoring constitutional order, democratic legitimacy, and the rule of law in Venezuela,” the statement said.
Somaliland said it believes responsible U.S.-led engagement, undertaken in coordination with regional and multilateral partners, could help alleviate humanitarian suffering and counter transnational criminal networks.
The statement added that such efforts could also support “a peaceful, Venezuelan-led transition based on sovereignty, accountability, and respect for human rights.”
While the government did not outline specific measures, it said it supports international engagement guided by democratic values and the rule of law, stressing that any political transition must be led by Venezuelans themselves and grounded in internationally recognised legal and democratic principles.
Somaliland, which restored its statehood in 1991, gained its first re-recognition in December 2025 from Israel and has since aligned closely with the United States, a long-time democratic partner it hopes will become the next country to extend formal recognition.