Ireland’s Young Fine Gael Urges New Irish Government to Address Somaliland’s Independence Amid US Shift

By: Young Fine Gael

Young Fine Gael, the youth division of Ireland’s Fine Gael party, has called on the new Irish government to formulate a policy to address the question of Somaliland’s Independence. Ireland’s new coalition government was formed in January by a coalition of the centre right parties of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael while also being supported by a number of independent members of Dáil Éireann, Ireland’s lower house and principal chamber of Government.

The call for a policy position by the next Irish government on Somaliland’s independence was unanimously passed by Young Fine Gael’s International Committee. Cllr. Pierce Dargan, a Fine Gael Councillor for Glencullen Sandyford in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, who brought the motion to Young Fine Gael’s International Committee said;

“I appreciate the support of my Young Fine Gael colleagues to call for a position on the question of Somaliland independence by the new incoming Irish Government. Given Somaliland has been a self governing de facto country for the past three decades which has upheld the democratic process, the international community should consider recognising its independence. Also, given the reports that the incoming US administration is set to recognise Somaliland, I think it is important for the Irish government to formulate and articulate a position on this question.”

International Secretary and Chair of Young Fine Gael’s International Committee Shane Price commented saying

“Somaliland has maintained a stable and functioning government for over three decades, and its case for recognition deserves serious consideration. Ireland has always been a strong advocate for self-determination and human rights, and it is vital that the government assess our stance on Somaliland’s independence in light of recent developments in the United States.

Young Fine Gael’s International Committee urges the new government to engage in this discussion and take a clear, principled position on this matter.”

The statement by Young Fine Gael said that given the recent reports that the new American administration may recognise Somaliland’s independence, that the new Irish government needs to set out its policy on Somaliland’s independence.

