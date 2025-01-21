Somaliland Congratulates Donald Trump on His Inauguration as the 47th U.S. President

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat Editor in Chief

The Republic of Somaliland has expressed its congratulations to Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. In official statements, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro highlighted the significance of this moment, emphasizing Somaliland’s aspirations to strengthen ties with the United States under President Trump’s leadership.

President Irro shared his message via X (formerly Twitter), stating: “On behalf of the Republic of Somaliland, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to President Trump, @realDonaldTrump, on your inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. As my administration embarks on a new vision for Somaliland’s future, we take inspiration from your agenda of ushering in a new age of American leadership and prosperity. We look forward to aligning our partnership with your great country in achieving our shared values of world peace, democracy, and economic growth.” President Abdirahman Said

Meanwhile, Somaliland opposition Kaah Party leader Mohamoud Hashi Abdi also issued a congratulatory message, noting the potential for enhanced collaboration between the two nations:

“I hereby express my warmest congratulatory remarks to @realDonaldTrump on being inaugurated as the 47th President of the United States. This truly marks a pivotal moment of democracy in play. As a matter of fact, the United States remains to be a significant partner of Somaliland on many fronts, including advancing democracy, rule of law, stability, and security in this part of the world. By promoting shared ideals, both countries have the opportunity to explore all avenues for greater engagement built on common sense and a pragmatic outlook in the years ahead. We hope that this reality comes to light sooner than expected.”

A Growing Partnership Between Somaliland and the United States

Over the years, Somaliland and the United States have developed a cooperative relationship rooted in shared values such as democracy, stability, and economic development. Despite Somaliland’s lack of formal international recognition, U.S. policymakers have increasingly acknowledged the strategic importance of the region, both in terms of its democratic governance and its role in enhancing regional security.

An influential US-China subcommittee in the US House of Representatives is calling for the State Department to open a representative office in Somaliland, the breakaway state in Somalia, to counter rising Chinese influence in the region.

“Such a move is critical for advancing US strategic interests in the Horn of Africa and countering the growing influence” of China, wrote John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, in a letter dated Jan. 15 and addressed to outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “Without US engagement, [China] may succeed in shifting Somaliland’s interests in its favor, further consolidating its influence in the Red Sea and beyond,” it said.

In a bold and historic move, U.S. Representative Scott Perry has introduced a new bill in Congress advocating for the recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent state. House Bill 10402 underscores Somaliland’s decades-long stability, commitment to democracy, and strategic significance in the Horn of Africa as key reasons for U.S. recognition.

As Somaliland continues its pursuit of international recognition, its growing ties with the United States remain a cornerstone of its foreign policy. The congratulatory messages to President Trump underscore the mutual respect and aspirations for a brighter future built on shared values of democracy, stability, and economic prosperity.

Somaliland’s leaders remain hopeful that the U.S. will take further steps to formalize relations, recognizing Somaliland as a vital partner in addressing global and regional challenges. With bipartisan support in Congress and a history of mutual cooperation, the foundation is set for a new era in Somaliland-U.S. relations.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...