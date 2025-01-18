𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞: 𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 

By: Ibrahim Muse

As global adversaries such as China and Iran expand their influence in the Horn of Africa, the United States finds itself at a critical crossroads. To safeguard its strategic interests and counter these growing threats, Washington must embrace a bold policy shift: recognizing Somaliland as a sovereign state. Far from creating a new nation, this would represent the overdue acknowledgment of a state that has functioned independently for over four decades, boasting deep historical and legal legitimacy. Somaliland has emerged as a beacon of stability and democracy in an otherwise volatile region. Its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden, one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, further underscores its value as a vital partner in advancing U.S. interests and enhancing global security.

Recognition of Somaliland would not only reinforce America’s strategic foothold in the Horn of Africa but also counterbalance the aggressive maneuvers of rival powers. China has already secured significant port agreements and infrastructure projects across the region, while Iran’s destabilizing activities continue to undermine security and economic progress. In contrast, Somaliland has consistently demonstrated effective governance, a commitment to democratic principles, and the capacity to counter extremism—aligning seamlessly with U.S. priorities. Formalizing this partnership through recognition would send a strong message to allies and adversaries alike: the United States stands ready to support nations that uphold democracy and stability in challenging environments. The time has come for Washington to seize this opportunity and strengthen its position in the Horn of Africa by recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝’𝐬 𝐋𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐭𝐲

Somaliland’s claim to sovereignty is firmly grounded in both international law and historical precedent. On June 26, 1960, Somaliland gained independence from Britain, becoming a sovereign state recognized by 35 nations, including the United States. This moment of independence was a significant milestone, marking Somaliland’s entry onto the global stage as a free and sovereign nation. However, five days later, Somaliland voluntarily entered a union with the UN trusteeship territory of Somalia to form the Somali Republic. Crucially, this union was never formalized under international law. The Union of Somaliland and Somalia Law, signed in Somaliland on June 27, 1960, was never ratified by Somalia’s representatives. Instead, Somalia’s legislature approved a different, non-binding version of the union “in principle.”

Recognizing the legal inconsistencies, Somalia attempted to retroactively validate the union in 1961 through a unilateral Act of Union. However, this act violated key principles of international law, including retroactivity and the requirement of bilateral consent. These legal anomalies underscore a critical reality: Somaliland’s withdrawal from the union in 1991 was not an act of secession but a legitimate reclamation of its original sovereignty. Somaliland’s status as an independent state, established prior to the union, was never legally extinguished. The African Union’s 2005 Fact-Finding Mission echoed this understanding, concluding that Somaliland’s case is “unique, rooted in African political history, and does not open a Pandora’s box” of secessionist movements. This acknowledgment affirms that Somaliland’s sovereignty is both historically justified and legally sound, making its recognition not only a moral imperative but also a matter of upholding international law. By recognizing Somaliland, the international community would rectify decades of legal ambiguity and support a state that has consistently demonstrated its capacity for stability, democracy, and self-governance.

Christian a. Herter Secretary of State, United States of America sent a message to the Council of Ministers of Somaliland on the occasion of the independence on June 26, 1960.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝: 𝐀 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐲 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚

In a region often overshadowed by instability and authoritarianism, Somaliland stands out as a remarkable democratic success story. Since reclaiming its independence in 1991, Somaliland has held eight peaceful democratic elections, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to political stability and participatory governance. These elections, marked by transparency and inclusivity, have facilitated multiple peaceful transfers of power—an achievement few states in the region can claim. Somaliland’s use of innovative systems like biometric voter registration has further enhanced the integrity of its electoral processes, making them among the most participatory and technologically advanced in Africa.

Somaliland’s governance structure reflects a deep commitment to good governance and the rule of law. Its bicameral legislature, independent judiciary, and vibrant civil society work together to uphold democratic principles and foster accountability. This stands in stark contrast to neighboring Somalia, which has not conducted a fully democratic election in over six decades and remains engulfed in corruption, terrorism, and political instability. Despite limited international recognition and minimal foreign aid, Somaliland has managed to build a stable, inclusive democracy, relying on the resilience and resourcefulness of its people. By thriving against the odds, Somaliland offers a compelling model of self-reliance and democratic governance in one of the world’s most challenging regions.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝: 𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬

Somaliland’s commitment to democracy and good governance is nothing short of extraordinary. Over the past four decades, it has: • Held eight peaceful elections, making it a rare democratic outlier in the region.

• Achieved multiple peaceful transfers of power, free from violence or unrest.

• Developed strong governance institutions, including a bicameral legislature, an independent judiciary, and a vibrant civil society. Voter participation in Somaliland is among the highest in Africa, demonstrating the country’s grassroots commitment to democratic values. These achievements have been realized without significant external financial assistance, a testament to Somaliland’s self-reliance and determination. In contrast, neighboring countries like Somalia and Eritrea paint a bleak picture. Despite receiving billions of dollars in aid, Somalia has failed to conduct a fully democratic election in over six decades. It continues to grapple with endemic corruption, instability, and political fragmentation. Eritrea remains an authoritarian state marked by repression and a complete absence of political freedoms. Somaliland is not without challenges—no democracy is—but it has consistently demonstrated that democracy and stability can thrive even in one of the world’s most volatile regions. Its success offers a model for governance rooted in the will of the people and highlights what can be achieved when leadership prioritizes accountability and inclusivity.

Somaliland Voters Line Up for Presidential Election

𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞

Somaliland’s resilience and steadfast commitment to democratic governance stand as a powerful testament to what is possible in the Horn of Africa. Over four decades, Somaliland has defied regional norms of instability and authoritarianism, proving that progress, stability, and democratic principles can take root even in the most challenging environments. Recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty would serve as a meaningful acknowledgment of its dedication to these ideals. It would also send a clear and compelling message: the United States stands firmly in support of governance rooted in the will of the people and the rule of law.

Elevating Somaliland as a model for the region would have far-reaching implications. It would demonstrate that democracy, good governance, and stability are attainable in a region often defined by conflict and turmoil. For the United States, formal recognition of Somaliland would be more than a symbolic gesture—it would be a strategic investment. By partnering with a proven ally in the Horn of Africa, the U.S. could advance its interests in promoting regional stability, safeguarding democratic values, and fostering long-term peace. In doing so, America would not only strengthen its position in a geopolitically critical area but also reaffirm its global leadership in championing democracy and self-determination.

𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐋𝐨𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬

Somaliland’s geographic position places it at the heart of U.S. strategic interests in the Horn of Africa. Located at the nexus of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, Somaliland commands over 500 miles of coastline along one of the world’s busiest and most vital shipping lanes. The Berbera Port, strategically situated just 140 miles from Yemen and 70 miles from the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, is a critical asset for ensuring the free flow of global commerce and countering maritime threats such as piracy and Houthi aggression. In an era of rising geopolitical competition, Somaliland’s strategic importance cannot be overstated, particularly as rival powers like China expand their footprint in the region.

China’s growing influence in the Horn of Africa is exemplified by its deepening ties with Djibouti, which hosts both a U.S. military base and China’s sole overseas military installation. Through a combination of debt traps, economic incentives, and military investments, Beijing has tightened its grip on Djibouti, raising concerns about the future reliability of U.S. operations in the area. Somaliland offers a critical alternative—a stable, democratic partner that aligns with U.S. values and interests. Its proximity to Yemen also positions it as an invaluable ally in countering Iran-backed Houthi militias, whose activities threaten vital shipping lanes in the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. By investing in Somaliland’s security infrastructure and establishing a military presence, the United States can strengthen its ability to respond to regional crises, safeguard critical waterways, and counterbalance China’s growing dominance in the Horn of Africa. Recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty would cement this partnership and ensure long-term U.S. strategic advantage in a geopolitically essential region.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞-𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐲

For decades, U.S. policy in the Horn of Africa has been anchored in the outdated and ineffective notion of a unified Somalia. This “single Somalia” policy has proven to be a strategic failure, as Somalia remains one of the most corrupt and unstable countries in the world. Large portions of its territory are under the control of the terrorist group al-Shabaab, and billions of dollars in international aid have done little to address its pervasive insecurity, political fragmentation, and ineffective governance. Adding to the complexity, Somalia has increasingly aligned itself with Beijing, endorsing China’s One-China policy and furthering China’s geopolitical agenda, such as isolating Taiwan. In a concerning development, Somalia has granted 150 fishing licenses to Chinese Communist Party-controlled vessels, allowing the exploitation of its waters—while U.S. taxpayers continue to fund Mogadishu’s survival.

In stark contrast, Somaliland has thrived in isolation, functioning as a de facto independent state for over four decades. For more than 40 years, no Somali president has set foot in Somaliland, highlighting the enduring separation between the two regions. Somaliland operates its government independently, managing its internal affairs and engaging directly with international partners. It has signed international treaties, formed diplomatic relationships, and actively collaborates with global allies in the fight against terrorism and piracy—efforts that stand in sharp contrast to Somalia, where terrorist groups like al-Shabaab are harbored and allowed to thrive. Somaliland’s commitment to regional stability and security has made it a reliable partner for the international community, while Somalia continues to grapple with insecurity and political fragmentation.

Somaliland collects its own revenues, maintains robust security, and denies its territory to terrorists and weapons smugglers, further demonstrating its commitment to stability and good governance. These achievements highlight its potential as a dependable U.S. partner, especially when compared to Somalia’s ongoing failures. Continuing to invest in a dysfunctional Somali state while sidelining Somaliland not only undermines U.S. interests but also inadvertently strengthens adversaries like China and Iran. Recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty would correct this strategic misstep, provide the U.S. with a trustworthy ally in the Horn of Africa, and reinforce America’s commitment to stability and democracy in one of the world’s most geopolitically critical regions.

𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐚’𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐲 𝐖𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐄𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝

China’s regime is actively fueling proxy wars in eastern Somaliland, with both Chinese and Somali-backed militias targeting the Republic of Somaliland due to its strong ties with Taiwan and the United States. Chinese-backed forces have been supplying weapons and ammunition to Somali militias in the Lasanod region of Somaliland, currently controlled by militia groups. China has vowed to dismantle Somaliland over its refusal to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its ongoing relations with Taiwan. In tandem with the Somali government, China has sponsored an insurgency in Somaliland’s Sool region to destabilize the country and force it to sever ties with Taiwan. This aggressive stance was further exacerbated when Taiwan’s Deputy Foreign Minister attended the inauguration of Somaliland’s new president, prompting a stern warning from China’s Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Xue Bing, who stated, “We will not leave them alone if anyone dares to do anything to sabotage the national sovereignty and territorial integrity of China.” A U.S. intelligence briefing revealed that Somaliland’s significant lithium deposits are another driver of China’s interest in the region, further fueling the conflict. Despite this pressure, Somaliland’s sovereignty cannot be dictated by China. As Somaliland’s Foreign Minister stated, Somaliland was “born free” and remains a sovereign state despite its unrecognized status. The government has resisted China’s attempts to end its relationship with Taiwan, standing firm on its principles of sovereignty and independence. In response, China has heavily funded the Sool militia and various tribal chiefs profiting from the conflict, facilitating the illegal importation of weapons from China and Iran through Puntland. U.S. Congress has expressed concern over China’s involvement in the Sool region and its backing of militant groups destabilizing Somaliland. The fighting in Lasanod is not spontaneous but preplanned and backed by Chinese interests. Had Somaliland not rebuffed China and aligned with Taiwan, the region would likely have remained stable. Former President Muse Bihi’s decision to maintain strong ties with Taiwan angered Beijing. When Bihi rejected China’s offers, the Chinese ambassador in Mogadishu attempted to influence him, but Bihi stood firm, resisting the pressure to compromise Somaliland’s sovereignty. Somalia’s increasing ties with China are evident, particularly with the appointment of Hodan as Somalia’s Ambassador to China. Hodan, from the Dhulbahante clan, has leveraged her studies in China to further the Sino-Somalia alliance and openly embrace China’s support in undermining Somaliland’s sovereignty. She has weaponized her Chinese connections to flood the Las Anod region with heavy weaponry, escalating the conflict. Gamal, Hodan’s husband and former Somali Minister of Planning, also has a history of undermining Somaliland’s sovereignty, notably precipitating previous rounds of fighting in 2018 when he visited the region without coordinating with Somaliland. These actions reflect his ongoing hostility toward Somaliland’s independence. Somalia’s ties with China are further evidenced by the establishment of the first Confucius Institute at Somalia National University, headed by Professor Abdilahi Ismail, who studied in China and has ties to the Communist Party.

This shift toward China highlights Somalia’s alignment with an authoritarian regime in opposition to democratic values. While Somalia moves closer to China, Somaliland resists this axis of authoritarianism, standing firm on its commitment to democracy and sovereignty despite mounting pressure. The growing involvement of China in the conflict is an attempt to weaken Somaliland’s democratic infrastructure. However, Somaliland continues to assert its rights and resist foreign interference, particularly in its relations with Taiwan and the United States. China’s proxy involvement in eastern Somaliland is part of a collaborative effort with Somalia to destabilize the region. U.S. support for Somaliland’s sovereignty and democratic values is crucial to counteracting China’s ambitions and securing regional stability. As Somaliland continues to resist these pressures, it is imperative that the U.S. provides recognition and backing to ensure Somaliland’s continued independence and assert American dominance in the region. This is a matter of urgency.

Somaliland is paying the price for being a pro-democratic state and for its commitment to democratic values, aligning itself with the U.S. and Taiwan. As former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger famously said, “To be an enemy of the U.S. is dangerous, but to be a friend is fatal.” Somaliland’s decision to form strategic relationships with the U.S. and Taiwan has come at a significant cost, as it faces direct threats from China and Somalia. The U.S. must correct the mistake of pursuing a “single Somalia” policy and instead reward Somaliland for its democratic values, strategic location, and resistance to authoritarian pressures. This support is not only crucial for Somaliland’s survival but also for advancing U.S. interests in the Horn of Africa, ensuring regional stability, and upholding democratic values in a volatile region.

𝐔.𝐒. 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝: 𝐀 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠

U.S. Representative Scott Perry has introduced a bill in Congress to recognize Somaliland as an independent state. This critical legislation is co-sponsored by U.S. Representative Andy Ogles marking a growing recognition of Somaliland’s unique status and strategic importance. In 2021, Somaliland hosted its most high-profile American delegation in over a decade. The delegation visited Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, underscoring the increasing strategic value of this politically isolated democracy in the Horn of Africa. This visit was the most significant U.S. presence since February 2008, when former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Jendayi Frazer briefly visited Somaliland. Since that time, Somaliland’s importance has grown exponentially. Its extensive coastline along the Gulf of Aden—an increasingly vital asset in a continent becoming a battleground for Chinese influence—has made it a focal point for U.S. strategic interests. Somaliland’s location, adjacent to Djibouti, places it next to the U.S.’s Africa Command base and China’s only overseas military installation. This positioning has propelled Somaliland into the spotlight as a potential ally for the U.S. amidst intensifying competition with Beijing. Recognizing Somaliland’s potential, Senator James E. Risch from Idaho proposed a critical amendment in the latest National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), advocating for direct defense and security cooperation between the United States and Somaliland. The NDAA, which sets expenditure policies for defense and national security, was passed by the Senate and sent to President Biden’s desk for approval. A key provision of the $768 billion NDAA budget is Section 1264, titled “A Feasibility Study on Security and Defense Partnership with Somaliland.” This amendment directs the Department of State, in collaboration with the Department of Defense, to explore synergies with Somaliland on critical security issues. Specifically, it highlights Somaliland’s potential to:

• Counter China’s growing influence in the region.

• Serve as a maritime gateway in East Africa for the United States and its allies. This initiative recognizes Somaliland’s strategic significance, particularly as China tightens its grip on Djibouti and the Gulf of Aden, threatening U.S. interests and global commerce. By advancing defense cooperation with Somaliland, the U.S. can secure a vital ally in a rapidly shifting geopolitical landscape. The bipartisan push to engage with Somaliland reflects a broader realization that partnering with this democratic and strategically located state is essential for countering adversarial influence in the Horn of Africa. With growing Congressional support and provisions like Section 1264, the U.S. is taking critical steps toward establishing a robust partnership with Somaliland that serves American interests while promoting stability and security in the region.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝’𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬: 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐁𝐢𝐡𝐢’𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐕𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬

In 2022, former Somaliland President Muse Bihi visited the United States, reaffirming Somaliland’s strong commitment to its partnership with the U.S. despite pressures from China and Somalia. During his visit, he met with key members of Congress, including Congressman Gregory Meeks, Senator James Risch, and Congressman Brian Mast, emphasizing that Somaliland shares a deep commitment to freedom and democracy with the U.S. President Bihi emphasized the deep, shared values between Somaliland and the U.S., stating, “Though we are thousands of miles apart, we share a deep-seated love of freedom and democracy.” This statement reflects Somaliland’s steadfast commitment to the democratic principles that form the foundation of its governance, aligning perfectly with U.S. values.

Somaliland’s continued pursuit of stronger relations with the U.S. is evident in its active role in counterterrorism efforts, maritime security, and global stability. By recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty, the U.S. would correct a historical misstep, secure a reliable and democratic partner in the Horn of Africa, and solidify its leadership in the region. Somaliland’s proven commitment to U.S. interests makes it an ideal ally, one that remains steadfast in the face of external pressure and aligns with America’s goals for security and stability.

𝐀 𝐂𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐔𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐔.𝐒. 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐇𝐨𝐫𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐟𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚:

Under the Trump administration, the United States should adopt a more assertive foreign policy, prioritizing American interests and directly confronting hostile powers like China and Iran. The administration’s maximum pressure campaign on Iran and its strong support for Taiwan as a strategic ally exemplify the bold and decisive approach needed to address pressing challenges in Africa, particularly in the Horn of Africa. These policies were effective in reasserting U.S. influence and deterring adversaries who respect strength and resolve.

In contrast, the Biden administration’s foreign policy has seen a troubling erosion of U.S. global standing. Through policies that often appeased China and Iran, Washington has allowed adversarial powers to expand their influence unchecked. However, both China and Iran operate under a calculus that values deterrence and respects maximum pressure—strategies successfully employed during Trump’s first term. This makes it imperative for the next Trump administration to restore a robust foreign policy that prioritizes American interests, especially in critical regions like the Horn of Africa. Recognizing Somaliland aligns perfectly with this renewed approach. The Trump administration’s Africa strategy focused on countering Chinese and Russian influence while building partnerships with democratic allies. Somaliland’s democratic governance, strategic location at the crossroads of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, and principled foreign policy make it an ideal ally for the United States. As China entrenches itself in Djibouti and Somalia aligns more closely with Beijing, delaying recognition of Somaliland risks ceding strategic ground to adversaries.

The new Trump administration must act decisively to recalibrate U.S. policy in Africa with urgency and focus, beginning with Somaliland. Recognition of Somaliland’s sovereignty would not only reinforce regional stability but also send a powerful message: the United States is committed to countering authoritarian powers, advancing democracy, and safeguarding its strategic interests in one of the world’s most geopolitically significant regions.

𝐒𝐞𝐢𝐳𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐔.𝐒.

The United States stands at a critical crossroads in the Horn of Africa. Recognizing Somaliland presents a unique and urgent opportunity to reshape U.S. policy in the region, securing strategic interests and countering the growing influence of adversaries like China and Iran. Such a move would establish Somaliland as a stable and democratic ally in a region where American influence is increasingly challenged, reaffirming the U.S.’s global leadership and commitment to its principles.

This is not about creating a new state—it is about recognizing an existing one that fulfills all the legal and practical criteria for sovereignty. For over four decades, Somaliland has demonstrated its capacity as a responsible and capable partner, maintaining stability, fostering democracy, and ensuring security in one of the world’s most volatile regions. Recognizing Somaliland would correct a historical oversight, rewarding its commitment to these values while advancing U.S. security and economic objectives.

The stakes are high. With China and Iran aggressively expanding their footprints in the Horn of Africa, the U.S. must act decisively to protect its strategic interests and reinforce its alliances. Recognition of Somaliland would send a clear and powerful message: the United States is resolute in its defense of democracy, stability, and global security. This is not just a matter of justice; it is a strategic imperative for ensuring a more stable and prosperous Horn of Africa.

The world is watching. Bold leadership is needed now to correct historical wrongs, advance American interests, and chart a new course for U.S. policy in Africa. Recognizing Somaliland would not only strengthen regional stability but also pave the way for a more secure and prosperous future. The time to act is now.

About the Author

Ibrahim Muse ,is a political analyst and economist with a focus on politics, democracy , human rights, and diplomacy.

Twitter (X): @IbraM2035

