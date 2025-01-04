Sir Gavin Williamson Calls for UK Recognition of Somaliland Following Peaceful Transition of Power

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

In a statement highlighting Somaliland’s democratic achievements, Sir Gavin Williamson CBE MP has urged the United Kingdom to take a decisive step in recognizing Somaliland as an independent nation. His remarks followed a meeting with Somaliland’s newly elected President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, alongside the Minister of the Somaliland Presidency and the President’s Chief of Staff.

Sir Gavin’s call comes in the wake of Somaliland’s historic presidential election, held on November 13, 2024. The election, certified by the Constitutional Court on November 27, saw opposition candidate Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) of the Waddani Party emerge victorious with 64% of the valid votes. The peaceful transfer of power from outgoing President Muse Bihi Abdi to Irro has been lauded as a milestone in a region often characterized by political instability.

“It was great to meet with the new Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, the Minister of the Somaliland Presidency, and his Chief of Staff,” Sir Gavin stated. “Following a free and fair election as well as a peaceful transition of power—unlike so many of its neighbors—it is now time for the UK to recognize Somaliland as an independent nation. This has been far too long, but now it is time to act along with other nations such as the US.”

Sir Gavin’s Advocacy in the UK Parliament

Sir Gavin Williamson has been a long-time advocate for Somaliland’s recognition. In 2023, he tabled a motion in the UK Parliament calling for formal recognition of Somaliland as a sovereign state. The motion highlighted Somaliland’s commitment to democracy, stability, and regional security, emphasizing its stark contrast to the challenges faced by Somalia. Williamson’s motion resonated with many policymakers who view Somaliland as a model of governance and development in the Horn of Africa.

Somaliland, which declared regained independence from Somalia in 1991, has long sought international recognition as a sovereign state. Despite the lack of formal recognition, Somaliland has maintained a stable government, held multiple democratic elections, and established functioning state institutions. These achievements stand in sharp contrast to the ongoing instability in Somalia and other parts of the Horn of Africa.

The 2024 election further cemented Somaliland’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in the region. With a voter turnout of 53%, nearly 648,000 citizens cast their ballots in an election deemed transparent and credible by observers.

Growing Calls for Recognition

Sir Gavin’s statement aligns with a growing chorus of voices advocating for Somaliland’s recognition. Proponents argue that formal recognition would not only reward Somaliland’s commitment to democracy but also contribute to regional stability. The call for recognition is also seen as an opportunity for the international community to support a functioning and democratic government in a strategically significant region.

In addition to the UK, Sir Gavin pointed to the United States as a potential ally in recognizing Somaliland’s sovereignty. Recent diplomatic engagements, including visits by US delegations to Somaliland, indicate a growing interest in strengthening ties with the self-declared state.

The peaceful transition of power in Somaliland poses a challenge to the international community: how to support and encourage democratic governance in a region where such examples are rare. Recognition of Somaliland could set a precedent for acknowledging and rewarding stable and democratic governance, while also fostering stronger partnerships in the Horn of Africa.

For Somaliland, recognition would mean access to international financial institutions, enhanced trade opportunities, and greater security cooperation—all critical to its development.

As Somaliland continues to demonstrate its commitment to democratic principles and governance, calls like Sir Gavin Williamson’s underscore the urgency of formal recognition. With the UK and other nations, including the US, urged to act, Somaliland’s case presents a compelling narrative of resilience, progress, and the potential for regional stability.

It remains to be seen whether the international community will respond to this momentous opportunity to recognize Somaliland as a beacon of hope in the Horn of Africa.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

