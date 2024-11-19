Somaliland Elects Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro as 6th President in Historic Election

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) has declared Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi “Irro” of the Waddani Party as the 6th President of Somaliland and alongside Vice President Mohamed Ali AwAbdi. This marks a historic defeat for the incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi of Kulmiye signaling a major political shift in the region.

Landslide Victory for Waddani

The presidential vote saw Waddani dominate with a decisive 407,908 votes, accounting for 63.92% of the total. Kulmiye followed with 225,519 votes (34.81%), while UCID garnered only 4,699 votes (0.74%). This overwhelming support underscores Waddani’s strong grassroots appeal and a desire for change among Somaliland’s electorate.

The Waddani Party’s triumph marks a new chapter in Somaliland’s political history, with Irro’s leadership signaling potential reforms aimed at addressing the country’s economic and developmental challenges, as well as advancing efforts for Somaliland’s international recognition.

Somaliland’s New Political Order

In a parallel development, Somaliland also concluded its party elections, determining the three official political parties for the next decade. Waddani, Kaah, and Kulmiye emerged victorious, securing their status as the nation’s primary political players. The results reinforce the vibrant democratic culture of Somaliland, setting the stage for robust political competition and governance.

International Praise for a Successful Election

The recent election cycle has garnered praise from international observers, who commended Somaliland for its commitment to democratic principles in a region often marked by instability. The NEC’s efforts in ensuring a peaceful, transparent, and credible election process have been widely acknowledged. The election results have been seen as a powerful testament to Somaliland’s democratic maturity, showcasing a peaceful transfer of power that reflects the will of the people.

Looking Ahead: A New Era for Somaliland

As the dust settles on a hard-fought election, Somaliland stands on the cusp of a new era under President-Elect Abdirahman Irro and Vice President Mohamed Ali AwAbdi. The future looks promising for a nation eager to pursue greater stability, prosperity, and recognition on the global stage.

The Waddani Party’s victory is seen not only as a political achievement but also as a symbolic moment of change, as Somaliland looks toward a brighter and more inclusive future. With hopes high for the new leadership, the people of Somaliland await tangible progress in addressing issues such as economic growth, youth employment, and international diplomacy.

Story developing…

SOURCE: Horn Diplomat

