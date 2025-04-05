United for Peace: UK Calls for Regional Cooperation to Tackle Security and Humanitarian Challenges in West Africa

At a recent United Nations Security Council meeting, Jess Jambert-Gray, the UK’s Deputy Political Coordinator, delivered a key statement regarding the peace consolidation efforts in West Africa. The message centered on three vital areas: support for democracy, security in the Sahel region, and the worsening humanitarian crisis, all of which require a collective and coordinated response from both regional and international stakeholders.
1. Promoting Democracy and Constitutional Order
The United Kingdom, in its remarks, underscored the importance of supporting democracy and constitutional order in West Africa. “We urge the authorities to maintain progress in their transitions, and call on them to lift restrictions on political parties, civil society and media institutions and on peaceful public demonstrations,” Jambert-Gray stated. The UK commended steps toward restoring constitutional order in countries such as Guinea and Mali, as well as the developments in Niger. Furthermore, with upcoming presidential elections in Côte d’Ivoire and Guinea-Bissau, the UK emphasized the need for these elections to be inclusive and aligned with their respective constitutions.
2. Security Situation in the Sahel: A Growing Concern
The Sahel region continues to face significant security challenges, particularly due to the rising influence of terrorist groups that control territories and instigate violence against local populations. Jambert-Gray condemned the recent terrorist attacks in Niger on March 21, 2025, extending condolences to the victims’ families. The statement stressed the ongoing threat posed by these groups: “We reiterate our condemnation of terrorist attacks across the region, including in Niger on 21 March, and express our condolences to the families of the victims.”
In addressing these threats, the UK reaffirmed its support for the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), urging it to continue its crucial role in facilitating inclusive dialogue processes. These processes are essential in addressing the root causes of violence and preventing further violations of international humanitarian law. “Regionally led security cooperation remains vital,” said Jambert-Gray, emphasizing the significance of the ECOWAS Standby Force in enabling rapid deployment by member states to counter shared threats. The UK also noted the necessity of careful consideration when selecting security partners to avoid worsening the overall security situation in the region.
3. Humanitarian Aid: Responding to the Crisis
The humanitarian situation in West Africa has reached critical levels, exacerbated by the ongoing conflict and insecurity in the Sahel. In her statement, Jambert-Gray highlighted the UK’s commitment to addressing this crisis: “Since 2019, the UK has provided life-saving assistance to over 16 million people in the Sahel.” The United Kingdom has remained steadfast in its support for humanitarian efforts, calling for rapid and unimpeded access to aid and ensuring the safety of humanitarian convoys.
The UK’s role in facilitating aid to affected populations remains a cornerstone of its foreign policy in the region. In light of the continued security challenges, Jambert-Gray urged all parties involved to prioritize humanitarian access and the protection of those delivering assistance.
Conclusion: A Call for Greater Regional Cooperation
As West Africa continues to grapple with political, security, and humanitarian challenges, the need for greater regional cooperation has never been more urgent. The UK’s message at the UN Security Council reinforced the idea that challenges in the region transcend national borders, necessitating strong communication, coordination, and cooperation between the states and peoples of West Africa and the international community.
“Given the significant challenges the region is facing, it is imperative, therefore, that there is cooperation, coordination and communication between the states and peoples of the region with the international community,” Jambert-Gray concluded. The United Kingdom also welcomed efforts to bridge the differences between the Alliance of Sahel States and ECOWAS, acknowledging the valuable work of UNOWAS in promoting freedom, security, and prosperity in the region.
In these turbulent times, the path forward for West Africa lies in a united regional approach to security, democracy, and humanitarian aid, supported by robust international partnerships. The UK remains committed to this effort, working alongside West African nations and international bodies to ensure a more stable and prosperous future for the region.
Founded in 2016, Horndiplomat has grown into one of the leading independent media outlets in the Horn of Africa. With a strong commitment to journalism, media development, and press freedom, Horndiplomat serves as a vital source of news, analysis, and in-depth reporting on regional and international affairs.
Horndiplomat covers a wide range of topics, including politics, economy, security, diplomacy, and social issues, providing balanced and insightful reporting that shapes discussions across the region.