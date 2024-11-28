Somaliland Supreme Court Confirms Abdirahman Irro’s Election Victory

By: Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The Constitutional Court of Somaliland has officially certified the results of the November 13 presidential election, declaring Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) the winner. Representing the Waddani Party, Irro won with 64% of the valid votes, defeating incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi and third-party candidate Faysal Ali Warabe.

Irro secured 407,908 votes, a significant lead over incumbent President Bihi, who ran on the Kulmiye Party ticket and received 225,519 votes (35%). Faysal Ali Warabe of the UCID Party garnered only 4,699 votes, or 0.7% of the total.

Voter Turnout and Results Certification

The election saw a 53% voter turnout, with nearly 648,000 of the 1.2 million registered voters casting their ballots. The results, announced by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Somaliland, Muse Yusuf Hassan, on November 19, were later certified by the Constitutional Court on November 27, affirming the fairness of the process.

In its announcement, the court declared:

“The Constitutional Court of the Republic of Somaliland officially announced the results of the presidential election, declaring that Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi succeeded as the President of the Republic of Somaliland, while Mohamed Ali Abdi succeeded as the Vice President of Somaliland.”Said Supreme court

A New Era for Somaliland

Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi’s victory signals a new chapter for Somaliland, with expectations for reforms and renewed focus on development. Irro, a seasoned politician with decades of experience, campaigned on promises of economic revitalization, enhanced governance, and strengthening Somaliland’s quest for international recognition.

This election also marks a peaceful transfer of power, reinforcing Somaliland’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in the Horn of Africa. Despite challenges in the region, Somaliland has maintained a consistent tradition of holding democratic elections since declaring independence in 1991.

Regional and International Reactions

The election outcome has drawn attention across the region, with many hailing it as a demonstration of the strength of Somaliland’s democratic institutions. Political analysts note that Irro’s leadership could reshape domestic policies and influence Somaliland’s approach to regional diplomacy.

International observers commended the transparency of the process. A statement from one observer mission praised Somaliland for conducting “a peaceful and credible election, setting an example for the region.”

Next Steps

As President-elect Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi prepares to take office on December 13, his administration faces high expectations from the electorate. Key issues include addressing unemployment, improving infrastructure, and fostering unity in Somaliland’s diverse and dynamic political environment.

The peaceful transition of power will not only solidify Somaliland’s democratic credentials but also strengthen its case for international recognition as a sovereign state.

With the official certification of the election results, Somaliland looks ahead to a new chapter under Irro’s leadership, with hopes for progress and prosperity on the horizon.

Stay informed with updates on Somaliland’s political developments at Horndiplomat.

Like this: Like Loading...