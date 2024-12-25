Somaliland Government Condemns Liyuu Police Atrocities in Da’awaley

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has strongly condemned the recent acts of violence perpetrated by the Liyuu Police forces in the Dacawaley area under the Somali Regional State of Ethiopia. These acts, which include a massacre of innocent pastoralists and the abduction of traditional elders from Somaliland, have been described as gross violations of human rights and an affront to diplomatic norms.

Speaking on behalf of the government, the Minister of Internal Security, Mr. Abdalle Mohamed Arab, stated:

“The heinous acts of widespread massacre and abduction committed by the Liyuu Police forces in the Dacawaley area are strongly condemned. Those responsible must be held accountable for their actions.”

The Liyuu Police forces have abducted traditional elders from Somaliland who had traveled to the Dacawaley area to mediate peace and resolve recent conflicts. “This is a grave offense and a clear violation,” said the statement.

The government highlighted the egregious nature of the incidents, particularly the targeting of traditional elders who had traveled to the area to mediate peace and address recent conflicts. The abduction of these elders was described as a clear violation of human rights and an unacceptable breach of diplomatic conduct.

In response to the crisis, the Government of Somaliland has reached out to the Federal Government of Ethiopia, emphasizing the need for accountability and the prevention of future occurrences.

“We have formally conveyed our concerns to Ethiopia and underscored the importance of ensuring justice for the victims and upholding peace and stability in the region,” stated a government spokesperson.

A bilateral meeting between Somaliland and Ethiopian federal officials is scheduled to take place tomorrow at their shared border. The discussions aim to address the recent violence, establish mechanisms for accountability, and reinforce the longstanding security and political cooperation between the two nations.

In the early hours of this morning, the Liyuu Police, a paramilitary force under the Somali regional administration in Ethiopia, supported by local militias from Yo’ale, carried out a large-scale massacre in the Da’awaley area of Xarshin district. The atrocity has left dozens of civilians dead and displaced thousands of pastoralists in the area, plunging the Arab Isaxaaq community into turmoil.

Horn Diplomat will continue to monitor and report on developments as they unfold. Stay tuned for updates on this critical story.

