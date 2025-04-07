Op-Ed: Celebrating 34 Years of Peace, Nation-Building, and Progress in Somaliland

By: Omar Mohamed Farah
This year, the Republic of Somaliland proudly commemorates 34 years since reclaiming its independence—originally declared in 1991 at the historic national conference in Burao, the capital of Togdheer region. That pivotal moment, led by Somaliland’s revered traditional leaders and elders, marked the dawn of a new chapter rooted in peace, stability, and self-determination.
In the decades since, Somaliland has achieved remarkable progress as a sovereign state—despite a lack of international recognition and limited external assistance. Key milestones include the disarmament of clan militias, the reintegration of former fighters, and the establishment of democratic institutions built from the ground up.
Emerging from the ashes of Somalia’s devastating civil war and total state collapse, Somaliland has become one of the most peaceful and stable societies in the Horn of Africa. Against all odds—and without formal recognition—it has maintained internal unity, democratic governance, and relative peace, earning admiration from across the region and beyond.
This resilience is a testament to the determination, unity, and vision of the Somaliland people. Guided by these values, Somaliland has developed a functioning democratic system, holding four presidential elections, each peaceful and increasingly sophisticated. In a region often plagued by violence and authoritarianism, Somaliland’s commitment to democratic governance is rare and commendable.
Social and economic development has also progressed steadily. Infrastructure is being rebuilt, and the education sector has seen significant growth. Today, over 50,000 students are enrolled in secondary schools, and more than 300,000 attend intermediate schools across the country.
The upcoming 34th Independence Day will be celebrated with pride—not only as a patriotic milestone but also as a reaffirmation of Somaliland’s readiness for international recognition. The celebration reflects the deep national pride felt by every Somaliland citizen.
To oversee the May 18 festivities, President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro) has appointed a national organizing committee, comprising government ministers, the Governor of Maroodi-Jeex region, and the Mayor of Hargeisa. Their task is to ensure a vibrant and inclusive celebration, welcoming both domestic delegations and international media eager to witness Somaliland’s enduring journey of state-building.
This year’s commemoration follows a peaceful political transition. On November 13 last year, Somaliland held a presidential election widely praised for its transparency and democratic integrity. President Irro was elected with 64% of the vote, followed by a smooth and peaceful transfer of power—further reinforcing Somaliland’s democratic credentials.
The anniversary arrives amid growing international interest in Somaliland’s legitimate bid for recognition. Somalilanders remain firm in sending a clear and unified message to the world: our independence is real, our progress is undeniable, and our right to recognition is long overdue.
In conclusion, this anniversary is more than a celebration—it is a powerful testament to Somaliland’s achievements. Built by its own people, without foreign intervention, Somaliland stands as a shining example of what determination, unity, and grassroots leadership can accomplish.
About the Author
Omar Mohamed Farah is the Director of the Somaliland News Agency and former Editor-in-Chief of Dawan Newspaper.