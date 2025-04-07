Somaliland Health Minister Engages with UK FCDO Delegation to Boost Healthcare Cooperation

Hargeisa, Somaliland – April 7, 2025 — The Minister of Health Development of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr. Hussein Bashir Hirsi received a senior delegation from the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) at his office in Hargeisa. The delegation was led by Tatiana Fernandes, UK FCDO Development Counsellor at the British Office in Hargeisa.
The meeting aimed to deepen the collaboration between the Ministry and the FCDO, focusing on the implementation and monitoring of joint health projects across Somaliland. The Minister was accompanied by the Director of the Department of Planning and Policy Development, as well as the Minister’s Advisor.
According to an official statement released by the Ministry on its Facebook page, the FCDO delegation extended their congratulations to the new leadership of the Ministry and the newly formed Somaliland government. The delegation reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to supporting Somaliland’s health sector and strengthening ongoing development cooperation between the two sides.
The United Kingdom has been supporting health initiatives in Somaliland for over a decade, contributing to vital services, capacity building, and long-term system strengthening across the country.
Minister Hirsi thanked the delegation for their visit and expressed appreciation for the UK’s continued support. He reiterated the Ministry’s dedication to further enhancing the partnership with the FCDO to improve healthcare delivery and infrastructure throughout Somaliland.
The visit marks another step forward in the enduring relationship between Somaliland and the United Kingdom, especially in their shared vision of promoting sustainable health development and improving the well-being of communities across the country.
