Somaliland and UK Deepen Strategic Ties in Landmark Meeting – Tribute to Outgoing UK Representative Ilyaas Malek

In a major diplomatic engagement, the President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Ciro), received both the outgoing and incoming heads of the United Kingdom Government Office in Hargeisa at the Presidential Palace. This high-level meeting underscores a renewed commitment to deepening the longstanding and historic relationship between Somaliland and the United Kingdom.
The outgoing UK representative, Ilyaas Malek, introduced his successor Louise Hancock and the new Deputy Head of Office Tatiana Fernandes to President Ciro. During the meeting, Malek expressed his appreciation for the warm hospitality he received throughout his service in Somaliland and praised the efforts of the new administration to promote peace, stability, and democratic values.
Tribute to Outgoing UK Representative Ilyaas Malek
President Ciro and senior officials paid special tribute to the outgoing UK representative, Ilyaas Malek, for his exemplary service and impactful leadership during his time in Somaliland. Throughout his tenure, Malek played a vital role in advancing UK–Somaliland relations across multiple areas.
He provided strong support to Somaliland’s democratic processes, particularly during the country’s elections, by promoting transparency, participation, and good governance. His dedication to human rights, inclusive development, and civil society engagement contributed meaningfully to Somaliland’s progress as a stable and democratic nation.
In addition, Malek worked tirelessly to expand cooperation in areas such as education, security, trade, and humanitarian assistance, further strengthening the diplomatic bridge between the two nations. His commitment to mutual respect, dialogue, and long-term partnership laid a solid foundation for continued collaboration under the new leadership of Louise Hancock.
Malek also recognized Somaliland’s continued commitment to democratic governance and highlighted the importance of inclusive dialogue in resolving the complex challenges facing the Horn of Africa region.
Strengthening UK-Somaliland Relations
The meeting underscored key areas for continued collaboration, with both sides sharing a vision for a stronger and more prosperous relationship. The discussion centered on deepening political and diplomatic engagement, bolstering economic ties, and encouraging UK investment in vital sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, and entrepreneurship. The importance of regional security and stability in the Horn of Africa was emphasized, with a focus on lasting peace and mutual cooperation.
Education and knowledge exchange were also prioritized, with both parties agreeing to expand academic partnerships and scholarship opportunities to drive sustainable development. Moreover, the UK reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Somaliland’s state-building efforts, focusing on governance and institutional development.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both nations reaffirming their dedication to continued collaboration. This engagement signals a promising step forward for Somaliland, reinforcing its position as a progressive, democratic, and forward-thinking nation with strong global partnerships.
