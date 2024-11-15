Ethiopia Commends Somaliland for Peaceful Elections

By: Mohamed Duale , Horndiplomat

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia’s government has praised this week’s presidential and Political organization elections in Somaliland, lauding the peaceful and democratic nature of the process. In a statement issued on Friday by the Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia congratulated the people of Somaliland for the orderly conduct of the election.

The Ministry’s statement also commended Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission for organizing what it described as a “free and fair election,” highlighting the commission’s role in ensuring transparency and fairness. “This process reflects the maturity of Somaliland’s governance and democratic system,” the statement concluded, underscoring the significance of the election in showcasing Somaliland’s democratic progress.

https://twitter.com/mfaethiopia/status/1857368081149964370

This supportive statement from Ethiopia follows an important development earlier in the year, where Ethiopia and Somaliland signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The MOU granted Somaliland recognition from Ethiopia in exchange for leasing 20 kilometers of seafront, a move that has stirred regional controversy. Somalia, which claims Somaliland as part of its sovereign territory, condemned the agreement, viewing it as an infringement on its sovereignty. However, both Somaliland and Ethiopia defended the MOU, emphasizing the mutual benefits and strengthening of ties between the two neighbors.

This latest diplomatic support from Ethiopia further solidifies the relationship between Ethiopia and Somaliland, as the two entities work together in areas of shared interest.

