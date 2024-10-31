Ethiopia’s PM Calls for “Peaceful Access” to Red Sea Amid Naval Deal with Somaliland

By: Staff writer

Addis Abeba – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated in his parliamentary address today that Ethiopia is committed to achieving access to the Red Sea and intends to pursue this goal through “peaceful means.”.

“Ethiopia seeks peaceful access to the Red Sea… We do not need war or force to achieve our goals; we prefer to pursue them through reasonable and fair means. If we do not succeed, our children will,” Abiy stated.

In his address, Abiy emphasized that Ethiopia does not seek this access “through war or force,” insisting that the right to Red Sea access is valid “under any law, by any country’s experience.” His comments reflect Ethiopia’s commitment to diplomatic solutions in a region fraught with complexities.

This statement follows Ethiopia’s recent memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Somaliland on January 1, in which Somaliland announced it had leased coastal land to Ethiopia for a naval facility. This move is seen as a way for Somaliland to gain Ethiopian support for its international recognition as an independent state. Abiy clarified that Ethiopia initially proposed a 99-year lease but ultimately agreed to Somaliland’s preference for a “50-year term.”

However, Somalia opposes the agreement, considering Somaliland part of its territory and viewing Ethiopia’s presence as an infringement on its sovereignty. This development has intensified regional tensions, as Somalia perceives Ethiopia’s growing influence along its coast as a challenge to its authority.

Abiy’s comments emphasize a diplomatic approach, yet the naval base agreement signals Ethiopia’s rising influence in the Horn of Africa. This development sets the stage for evolving alliances and potential geopolitical shifts in this highly strategic region.

