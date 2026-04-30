University of Hargeisa Eyes HRMPEB Certification Partnership

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By: Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, April 30 (Horn Diplomat) – The University of Hargeisa has initiated steps toward a strategic partnership with the Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board (HRMPEB), in a move aimed at strengthening professional training and certification in human resource management.

A delegation from the University of Hargeisa, led by Vice President for Research, Innovation and Partnerships Dr. Khalid Ahmed, paid a courtesy visit to HRMPEB headquarters on April 27, where they were received by Chief Executive Officer CHRP Margaret Nguu and the board’s senior management team.

The meeting provided a platform for discussions on deepening institutional cooperation, with both sides exploring opportunities for collaboration in professional development and academic exchange.

Talks focused on advancing human resource management training, particularly through the Certified Human Resource Professionals (CHRP) qualification, as well as competency-based education and training (CBET) diploma and certificate programs in HRM.

Officials from both institutions underscored the importance of knowledge sharing, capacity building and maintaining high professional standards in HR practice, amid growing demand for skilled human capital across the region.

The University of Hargeisa expressed its commitment to building a long-term partnership with HRMPEB, aimed at enhancing international collaboration and expanding access to globally recognized professional qualifications.

No formal agreement was announced following the visit, but both sides indicated willingness to continue engagement toward establishing a structured partnership.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)

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