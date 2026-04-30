University of Hargeisa Eyes HRMPEB Certification Partnership

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, April 30 (Horn Diplomat) – The University of Hargeisa has initiated steps toward a strategic partnership with the Human Resource Management Professionals Examinations Board (HRMPEB), in a move aimed at strengthening professional training and certification in human resource management.
A delegation from the University of Hargeisa, led by Vice President for Research, Innovation and Partnerships Dr. Khalid Ahmed, paid a courtesy visit to HRMPEB headquarters on April 27, where they were received by Chief Executive Officer CHRP Margaret Nguu and the board’s senior management team.
The meeting provided a platform for discussions on deepening institutional cooperation, with both sides exploring opportunities for collaboration in professional development and academic exchange.
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