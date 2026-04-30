Somaliland Medical Association Chair Attends Pan-African Health Summit in Nairobi

By: Mohamed Duale
NAIROBI, April 30 (Horn Diplomat) – The Chairman of the Somaliland Medical Association, Dr. Yusuf Mohamed (Ayman), took part in a major international conference focused on advancing healthcare systems across Africa and improving access to quality, affordable medical services.
The three-day summit, held at the United Nations Office at Nairobi, brought together more than 3,000 health leaders from over 80 countries, underscoring growing global attention on strengthening Africa’s health systems.
Participants included 16 African health ministers and representatives from major international organizations such as the World Health Organization, Africa CDC, UNICEF, UNFPA, and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance. Universities, hospitals, insurance firms, and other healthcare stakeholders also attended.
The conference was officially opened by kenyan President William Samoei Ruto alongside senior officials from the UN Nairobi office, including Zainab Hawa Bangura.
Held under the theme “Reimagining Africa’s Health Systems: Innovation, Integration, and Self-Reliance,” the summit focused on enabling African countries to take greater ownership of their healthcare systems and financing, while accelerating progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 3 and achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by 2030.
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