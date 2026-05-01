UAE, OPEC, and Somaliland: A Question of Timing, Not Direction

The UAE’s decision to leave OPEC is being read as an energy story. It is not. It reflects a broader shift in how Abu Dhabi defines its interests and how far it is willing to act independently.
For years, the UAE operated within established regional frameworks, often aligned with Saudi Arabia and the wider Arab consensus. That approach is evolving. The UAE is now more confident in setting its own course, even when it diverges from traditional structures.
This is already visible. From Yemen to Sudan, and in its approach to Israel and emerging global partnerships, the UAE has shown it is prepared to move early where it sees long term advantage. Leaving OPEC follows the same logic. It is a move toward control over coordination, and long term value over short term alignment.
This matters beyond energy. It points to a foreign policy that is increasingly shaped by outcomes rather than obligations. That is where Somaliland comes into the conversation.
The UAE’s engagement in Somaliland is not theoretical. It is built on real investment, long term presence, and strategic positioning in Berbera. This is not exploratory. It is embedded.
Somaliland recognition is not a reckless step. It is grounded in history, legal standing, and more than three decades of functioning governance. It meets the core criteria of statehood and has delivered stability in a region where that is not easily achieved. The debate is no longer about whether Somaliland qualifies. It is about when others are prepared to act.
The argument that recognition is unlikely often rests on the assumption that the UAE will remain bound by Arab League or GCC consensus. But recent decisions suggest a different trajectory. Remaining within these frameworks has not stopped the UAE from taking independent positions before. The Abraham Accords were a clear example of a move that broke with prevailing regional positions at the time.
Leaving OPEC reinforces that pattern. It shows a willingness to step away from structures that no longer align with long term strategy. The gap between economic independence and political independence is narrowing.
This does not mean the UAE will act without calculation. Recognition is not the same as leaving an economic organisation. In Somaliland’s case, the question of sovereignty is not theoretical. It is rooted in its 1960 independence and its restoration in 1991. But the calculus is shifting. The cost of waiting is beginning to outweigh the cost of acting.
As the UAE expands its partnerships across the United States, Israel, and India, its room to manoeuvre continues to grow. It is less constrained than it was a decade ago, and more capable of shaping outcomes rather than reacting to them.
Unlike Israel’s recognition, which came from outside the Arab system, a UAE move would carry different weight. But it would follow a familiar pattern. Act early, shape the narrative, and allow others to follow.
The most likely path is not hesitation, but sequencing. The UAE will continue to deepen its presence, strengthen its strategic footprint, and expand engagement in Somaliland. Recognition, if and when it comes, will be deliberate and aligned with a broader shift in the regional and international landscape.
The decision to leave OPEC shows that the UAE is prepared to act when the cost of staying outweighs the benefit. On Somaliland, that same calculation is becoming clearer.
This is not a question of whether the UAE can act independently. It already has. It is a question of when it decides to.
Bashe Awil Omar is a diplomat and politician. He served as the Somaliland Representative to the UAE (from 2015-2018) and Kenya (from 2018-2021).
The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.
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