UK’s Burnham Launches Cost-of-Living Agenda in First Week as Prime Minister

By: Mohamed Duale
LONDON, July 25 — British Prime Minister Andy Burnham has used his first week in office to unveil a series of economic and domestic policy initiatives, signalling that tackling the cost-of-living crisis and rebalancing regional growth will be at the centre of his government’s agenda.
Burnham, who took office last week, quickly appointed a new Cabinet before outlining a programme focused on reducing household costs, supporting businesses and strengthening public services.
Among the government’s first measures were the temporary removal of value-added tax (VAT) on household electricity bills, the restoration of England’s £2 bus fare cap and business rates relief for pubs, clubs and music venues, measures aimed at easing financial pressure on households and local businesses.
The new prime minister also pledged to intensify efforts to end rough sleeping, describing homelessness as an urgent national challenge requiring immediate government action.
In one of the most symbolic decisions of his opening days in office, Burnham launched No. 10 North, a new government base in Manchester intended to bring decision-making closer to communities outside London and reinforce his long-standing commitment to regional devolution.
The government said the initiative forms part of a broader strategy to spread economic opportunity across the United Kingdom and reduce regional inequalities.
Burnham has also begun engaging with international partners, reaffirming Britain’s commitment to security cooperation, trade and diplomatic engagement while setting out plans to support manufacturing, investment and long-term economic growth.
As his first week in office came to a close, Burnham returned to his home city of Manchester, where he shared a video on social media with the message, “It’s always good to be home.” The post reflected the regional identity that has defined much of his political career and underscored his pledge to build a government that serves communities across every part of the United Kingdom.
Political observers say the coming weeks will provide the first major test of Burnham’s ability to translate his early policy announcements into legislative action and deliver on promises of economic renewal and improved living standards.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)