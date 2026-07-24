Somaliland Cabinet Approves National Quarantine Law to Strengthen Livestock Exports

HARGEISA, July 24 — Somaliland’s cabinet has unanimously approved a new National Quarantine Law aimed at strengthening animal health standards, safeguarding livestock exports and reinforcing the territory’s position in international livestock markets.
The legislation was endorsed during the 69th session of the Council of Ministers, chaired by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro and attended by Vice President Mohamed Ali Aw Abdi, according to a government statement.
Ministers held detailed discussions on the strategic importance of the law, describing it as a key measure to improve animal health management, enhance quarantine procedures and ensure compliance with international veterinary and sanitary standards.
The cabinet said the law would help strengthen the quality and safety of Somaliland’s livestock exports while protecting the health and welfare of animals.
Livestock exports remain one of Somaliland’s most important sources of foreign exchange, with Gulf countries serving as the primary export market. Maintaining internationally recognized quarantine and veterinary standards is considered critical to sustaining market access and buyer confidence.
The government said the legislation would also enhance the reputation of Somaliland’s livestock in global markets and contribute to long-term economic growth by supporting one of the country’s largest export industries.
Following deliberations, the Council of Ministers approved the National Quarantine Law by a unanimous show of hands, with no objections or abstentions, the statement said.
The law is expected to strengthen the regulatory framework governing livestock quarantine facilities and support efforts to modernize the livestock export sector in line with international animal health requirements.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)