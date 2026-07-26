Somaliland National Army Conducts Humanitarian Logistics, Disaster Response Exercise

HARGEISA — The Somaliland National Army has completed a logistics and disaster response training exercise near Hargeisa aimed at strengthening its ability to support humanitarian operations and respond rapidly to emergencies, military officials said on Sunday.
The exercise, conducted in cooperation with international military advisers, focused on improving logistics management, operational coordination and deployment procedures for humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions.
According to the Somaliland National Army, the training simulated emergency response scenarios requiring the rapid movement of personnel and equipment, reinforcing the force’s preparedness to assist civilian authorities during natural disasters and other crises.
Military officials said the exercise enhanced planning, command coordination and field logistics while testing the Army’s readiness to deploy quickly when required. Nighttime operations formed part of the drill, with soldiers carrying out airborne insertion and logistical support activities under low-light conditions.
Photos released by the Army showed personnel conducting night exercises, including parachute operations and tactical coordination around military vehicles, highlighting efforts to improve operational capabilities in challenging environments.
The Army said the programme reflects its broader commitment to expanding professional military standards and strengthening capabilities beyond conventional defence missions. Officials added that humanitarian assistance and disaster response remain key priorities as Somaliland seeks to improve national resilience against emergencies.
The exercise also underscored cooperation between the Somaliland National Army and international military advisers in developing logistics expertise and emergency planning. The Army said such training contributes to improving interoperability, operational readiness and regional stability.
“The training reflects the professionalism of the Somaliland National Army and further enhances its capability to respond effectively to future humanitarian assistance and disaster response needs,” the Army said in a statement.
No injuries or operational incidents were reported during the exercise, and the Army did not disclose the identities of the participating international advisers or the duration of the training.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)