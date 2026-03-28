UK urges restraint as tensions rise in Somalia’s South West State

MOGADISHU, March 28 (Horn Diplomat) – The United Kingdom has urged all parties in Somalia’s South West State to exercise restraint and prioritise de-escalation, warning that rising tensions risk worsening security and humanitarian conditions.
In a statement released by the British Embassy in Mogadishu, the UK said it is closely following developments in the region, expressing concern over the potential impact on already vulnerable communities.
“The UK is following developments in South West State closely. Recent tensions risk further destabilising the security situation and impacting on communities who are facing severe humanitarian pressures,” the statement said.
“As a friend and partner of Somalia, we urge all sides to exercise restraint and prioritise de-escalation,” it added.
The UK said it remains in contact with stakeholders at both federal and member state levels, encouraging constructive and inclusive dialogue to resolve the situation.
It also welcomed ongoing mediation efforts led by traditional elders, describing them as an important pathway toward a peaceful resolution.
The statement comes amid heightened political tensions between Somalia’s federal government and the South West State administration, underscoring growing strains within the country’s federal system.
Diplomatic sources say international partners are increasingly concerned that continued escalation could undermine stability and distract from broader security priorities, including efforts to counter militant groups.
South West State, one of Somalia’s federal member states, has in recent days been at the centre of political disagreements that risk spilling over into wider instability if not contained through dialogue.
The United Kingdom, a longstanding partner of Somalia, reiterated its support for peaceful engagement, stressing that stability and cooperation remain essential to addressing both security challenges and humanitarian needs across the country.