UAE, Ukraine leaders discuss security, economic ties amid regional tensions

ABU DHABI, March 28 (Horn Diplomat) – United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, focusing on regional security developments, economic cooperation and efforts to advance peace in Ukraine.
The meeting took place during Zelenskyy’s working visit to the UAE, where Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the Ukrainian leader and said the visit reflects growing ties between the two countries.
The two leaders discussed ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for international peace, security, global trade routes and the wider economy, according to the UAE’s state news agency WAM.
They also addressed what the UAE described as continued Iranian attacks targeting the country and other regional states, including strikes on civilians and civilian infrastructure.
Zelenskyy condemned the attacks, saying they violate sovereignty, international law and the United Nations Charter, and pose a threat to both regional and global stability.
Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE is responding to the situation with “wisdom and restraint,” while reaffirming the country’s right to defend its sovereignty.
“The UAE will continue to defend its sovereignty with determination in the face of terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure,” he said, adding that the country remains prepared to confront threats in line with international law.
The leaders also reviewed progress under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the UAE and Ukraine, reaffirming their commitment to expanding bilateral trade and investment.
Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the UAE’s support for efforts aimed at reaching a lasting peace in Ukraine, as the war with Russia continues to impact global markets and security dynamics.
The meeting was attended by senior Emirati officials, including Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Zelenskyy arrived earlier in Abu Dhabi, where he was received at the airport by UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail bin Mohamed Al Mazrouei and other officials, WAM reported.