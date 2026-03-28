Telesom Academy graduates 87 students with digital skills in Somaliland

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By: Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, March 28 (Horn Diplomat) – A total of 87 students graduated on Saturday from Telesom Academy, completing training in a range of modern digital and technical skills aimed at strengthening the workforce in Somaliland.

The graduates, who underwent intensive training across several high-demand disciplines, were equipped with practical and industry-relevant expertise aligned with global technological trends, the academy said.

Among the graduates were employees from Telesom Group, reflecting the company’s ongoing investment in upskilling its workforce. Some participants also obtained internationally recognized certifications, enhancing their competitiveness in both local and global job markets.

Telesom Academy, a training arm of Telesom Group, focuses on preparing a new generation of professionals with skills tailored to the evolving demands of the digital economy.

Students graduated from courses including networking and IT infrastructure such as CCNA and HCIA, as well as Digital Marketing, Full Stack Development, Ethical Hacking, Generative AI, and Project Management.

The graduation underscores growing demand for digital skills in Somaliland, where private sector-led initiatives are increasingly playing a key role in workforce development and innovation.

Industry observers say programs like those offered by Telesom Academy are critical in bridging the skills gap and supporting the country’s transition toward a knowledge-based economy.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

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