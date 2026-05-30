UAE Warns Against Travel to Uganda, DR Congo and South Sudan Over Ebola Concerns

ABU DHABI, May 28 (Horn Diplomat) The United Arab Emirates has advised its citizens and residents to avoid non-essential travel to Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan amid concerns over the evolving public health situation related to Ebola virus disease (EVD), according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
In a statement carried by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) urged UAE nationals and residents to refrain from traveling to the three African countries unless absolutely necessary, citing ongoing health risks associated with the Ebola outbreak.
The ministry said the advisory forms part of the UAE government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of its citizens abroad.
UAE nationals currently in Uganda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan were urged to exercise extreme caution, follow all health and safety measures issued by local authorities, and remain vigilant regarding developments related to the disease.
The ministry also encouraged citizens to register with the UAE’s Twajudi service, which allows authorities to provide assistance and maintain contact with Emiratis traveling or residing overseas during emergencies.
Additionally, the ministry advised citizens requiring urgent assistance to contact the dedicated emergency hotline for UAE nationals abroad at +97180024.
The travel advisory comes as health authorities and international organizations continue monitoring Ebola-related developments in parts of East and Central Africa. Ebola virus disease is a severe and often fatal illness that can spread through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and contaminated materials.
The UAE has periodically issued travel advisories and health guidance in response to disease outbreaks and security concerns in various regions, emphasizing precautionary measures to protect its citizens and residents abroad.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)