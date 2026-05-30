Somaliland President Reaffirms Global Engagement, Warns Neighbours

HARGEISA, May 30 (Horn Diplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has reaffirmed that Somaliland’s foreign policy is founded on peace, mutual respect, and good neighbourly relations, while warning regional actors against actions that could undermine stability in the Horn of Africa.
Speaking during an Eid address, President Irro said Somaliland would continue pursuing an independent foreign policy guided by its national interests and commitment to constructive international partnerships.
“Many countries today have shown hostility toward Somaliland. I tell Djibouti and Somalia to respect peace and good neighbourliness,” Irro said.
The president’s remarks came amid heightened regional debate over Somaliland’s growing international engagement, including discussions surrounding potential relations with Israel and broader diplomatic outreach beyond the Horn of Africa.
Irro also appeared to respond to recent comments by Somalia President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud regarding Somaliland’s ties with Israel. He stressed that Somaliland would not be deterred from pursuing its own diplomatic course and international partnerships.
“Somaliland is not alone. Somaliland has allies,” the president said, emphasizing the territory’s expanding network of international relationships.
The Somaliland leader reiterated that his administration remains committed to regional peace, dialogue, and cooperation, while maintaining Somaliland’s right to engage with international partners in line with its interests.
Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security institutions, and democratic system while continuing its pursuit of broader international recognition.
President Irro’s comments underscore Somaliland’s efforts to strengthen its diplomatic presence and strategic partnerships as geopolitical competition in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa region continues to intensify.