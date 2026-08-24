UAE, US Presidents Discuss Strategic Ties, Middle East

ABU DHABI, Aug 24 (Horndiplomat) — United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a telephone call from U.S. President Donald Trump , during which the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and developments in the Middle East.
Sheikh Mohamed and Trump reviewed ways to further strengthen the strategic relationship between the UAE and the United States in support of their countries’ mutual interests, the UAE’s state news agency WAM said.
The leaders also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and ongoing efforts to address them. The official statement did not provide further details about the issues discussed or any agreements reached during the call.
The conversation came amid heightened tensions across the Middle East and continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening regional security and stability.
The UAE and the United States maintain close economic, defence and security relations. Their cooperation also covers advanced technology, artificial intelligence, energy, investment and trade.
Relations gained further momentum during Trump’s visit to Abu Dhabi in May 2025, when the two countries announced agreements covering technology, aviation, energy and investment. The White House said at the time that the agreements included more than $200 billion in commercial deals and formed part of a previously announced UAE investment framework worth $1.4 trillion over 10 years.
The two governments also agreed to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence, including plans for a major UAE–U.S. AI campus in Abu Dhabi.
The UAE is an important U.S. partner in the Gulf and has played a diplomatic role in regional conflicts and humanitarian initiatives. Abu Dhabi also established diplomatic relations with Israel under the U.S.-brokered Abraham Accords signed during Trump’s first presidential term in 2020.
Neither the UAE statement nor the White House immediately disclosed further details about the latest call.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)