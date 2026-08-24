Ethiopia Concludes Landmark 40-Day National Dialogue

ADDIS ABABA, Aug 24 (Horndiplomat) — Ethiopia concluded its National Dialogue Conference on Saturday after nearly 4,000 Ethiopians from diverse backgrounds spent 40 days deliberating on some of the country’s most consequential national questions.
The discussions produced approximately 400 recommendations aimed at addressing longstanding political, social and institutional challenges and laying the foundation for a more peaceful, inclusive and stable country, the Ethiopian News Agency reported.
The closing ceremony at the Addis Ababa International Convention Center began with the Ethiopian national anthem, followed by prayers from religious leaders. Former and current presidents, senior government officials, religious leaders, national figures and invited guests attended the session.
The conference brought together political representatives, civil society groups, religious leaders, elders, women, young people, farmers, pastoralists, scholars, former combatants and members of the Ethiopian diaspora.
Delegates discussed eight major agendas: nation-building; the structure of the state and political and electoral systems; the status of Addis Ababa and Dire Dawa; religious affairs, historical grievances and reconciliation; institution-building, the rule of law and human rights; socio-economic challenges affecting farmers and pastoralists; corruption and good governance; and peace building and conflict resolution.
Ethiopia President Taye Atske Selassie described the conference as a milestone that reinforced Ethiopia’s shared aspirations and national unity. He said it had created an environment in which competing perspectives could be discussed constructively and national disagreements addressed through peaceful engagement.
Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, the African Union’s High Representative for the Horn of Africa, described the conference as a historic undertaking and an example for other African countries.
Obasanjo said there was no substitute for dialogue and peace and called for the recommendations to be used to address outstanding national issues and strengthen unity, stability, good governance and sustainable development.
Former Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said the conclusion of the conference should be considered the beginning of a broader national journey towards reconciliation, inclusion and peace.
Kenyatta urged Ethiopians to extend the dialogue to people and organisations that were not represented at the conference, saying sustainable peace required broader participation. He also said Ethiopia’s diversity should be treated as a national strength rather than a source of division.
Ethiopian National Dialogue Commission (ENDC) Deputy Chief Commissioner Hirut Gebre Selassie said the process had established a foundation for addressing deep-rooted grievances and political differences through consultation rather than violence.
The National Dialogue Commission deployed about 160 facilitators and 156 rapporteurs to guide and document the deliberations. Approximately 80 specialists from universities, research institutions and other organisations also provided technical support.
More than 50 observers representing civil society organisations, professional associations and human rights institutions monitored the conference.
The dialogue represents one of Ethiopia’s most ambitious efforts to address disagreements over governance, national identity, federal arrangements, historical grievances and political representation through nationwide consultation.
The process has faced criticism from some opposition parties and political groups over its inclusiveness and the absence of several major political and armed actors. The commission has said it remains committed to an inclusive, credible and transparent dialogue.
Attention will now turn to how the federal government, parliament and other institutions respond to the approximately 400 recommendations and whether they will be translated into policy, institutional reform and broader national reconciliation.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horndiplomat Desk)