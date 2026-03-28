Tanzania, Israel to deepen cooperation in agriculture, health

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By: Hanah Olson, Horndiplomat Global Reporter

DAR ES SALAAM, March 28 (Horn Diplomat) – Tanzania and Israel have pledged to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and healthcare, as both countries seek to expand longstanding bilateral ties across key sectors.

Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said Israel remains an important partner contributing to development in areas including agriculture, health, defence and security.

Kombo made the remarks while receiving copies of credentials from Israel’s Ambassador-designate to Tanzania, Gideon Behar, who is based in Nairobi, according to a statement from Tanzania’s foreign ministry.

He congratulated the envoy on his appointment and assured him of the government’s full support during his tenure.

The minister highlighted Israel’s development agency, MASHAV, for providing hands-on agricultural training to Tanzanian youth in Israel, and proposed expanding the cooperation through the deployment of Israeli experts to train farmers and students within Tanzania.

He specifically pointed to potential collaboration with the Sokoine University of Agriculture, one of the country’s leading agricultural institutions.

Kombo also said Israel has played a key role in strengthening Tanzania’s healthcare sector, particularly through specialised medical outreach programmes.

Under joint initiatives, more than 2,400 patients, including dozens of children with heart conditions, have received life-saving treatment through paediatric cardiac surgery camps supported by Israeli partners, he said.

Ambassador-designate Behar reaffirmed Israel’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Tanzania across economic, diplomatic, scientific and technological fields.

He said strengthening partnerships in science and innovation would help develop skilled professionals and support long-term development in both countries.

Tanzania and Israel maintain growing ties driven by development cooperation, technology transfer and capacity-building programmes, particularly in agriculture and health sectors critical to Tanzania’s economic growth.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat News Desk)

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