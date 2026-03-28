Tanzania, Israel to deepen cooperation in agriculture, health

By: Hanah Olson, Horndiplomat Global Reporter
DAR ES SALAAM, March 28 (Horn Diplomat) – Tanzania and Israel have pledged to strengthen cooperation in agriculture and healthcare, as both countries seek to expand longstanding bilateral ties across key sectors.
Tanzania’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, said Israel remains an important partner contributing to development in areas including agriculture, health, defence and security.
Kombo made the remarks while receiving copies of credentials from Israel’s Ambassador-designate to Tanzania, Gideon Behar, who is based in Nairobi, according to a statement from Tanzania’s foreign ministry.
He congratulated the envoy on his appointment and assured him of the government’s full support during his tenure.
The minister highlighted Israel’s development agency, MASHAV, for providing hands-on agricultural training to Tanzanian youth in Israel, and proposed expanding the cooperation through the deployment of Israeli experts to train farmers and students within Tanzania.
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