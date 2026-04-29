UAE Social Media Surge Puts Somaliland in Spotlight

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, April 29 (Horn Diplomat) – A surge in social media activity from the United Arab Emirates has brought renewed focus to Somaliland, with Arabic-language posts highlighting its stability, governance and future outlook, alongside suggestions of potential diplomatic developments.
Multiple verified and widely followed accounts on X (formerly Twitter) shared posts describing Somaliland as “a reality on the ground” and “a matter of time,” accompanied by images of Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and the Somaliland flag. Other posts portrayed Somaliland as a model of peace and development, reinforcing a growing narrative among UAE-based users.
Some Emirati commentators and influential accounts went further, suggesting the UAE could become the next country to formally recognize Somaliland following Israel’s move in late 2025, though no official confirmation or indication has been issued by authorities in Abu Dhabi.
The coordinated tone and timing of the posts, many published within a short period, have drawn attention from observers, who say such online discourse can reflect emerging public sentiment, though it does not necessarily indicate government policy.
The renewed attention comes amid long-standing and expanding ties between Somaliland and the United Arab Emirates, particularly in trade, infrastructure and security cooperation.
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