UAE Social Media Surge Puts Somaliland in Spotlight

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UAE Social Media Surge Puts Somaliland in Spotlight

By: Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, April 29 (Horn Diplomat) – A surge in social media activity from the United Arab Emirates has brought renewed focus to Somaliland, with Arabic-language posts highlighting its stability, governance and future outlook, alongside suggestions of potential diplomatic developments.

Multiple verified and widely followed accounts on X (formerly Twitter) shared posts describing Somaliland as “a reality on the ground” and “a matter of time,” accompanied by images of Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and the Somaliland flag. Other posts portrayed Somaliland as a model of peace and development, reinforcing a growing narrative among UAE-based users.

Some Emirati commentators and influential accounts went further, suggesting the UAE could become the next country to formally recognize Somaliland following Israel’s move in late 2025, though no official confirmation or indication has been issued by authorities in Abu Dhabi.

The coordinated tone and timing of the posts, many published within a short period, have drawn attention from observers, who say such online discourse can reflect emerging public sentiment, though it does not necessarily indicate government policy.

The renewed attention comes amid long-standing and expanding ties between Somaliland and the United Arab Emirates, particularly in trade, infrastructure and security cooperation.

The UAE remains one of Somaliland’s most significant partners, anchored by DP World’s major investment in the strategic Berbera Port. The project has transformed Berbera into a modern maritime hub along the Gulf of Aden, with expanded capacity, a developing free economic zone and integration into the Berbera Corridor linking Somaliland to regional markets.

Analysts say the port’s development has strengthened Somaliland’s role in global trade routes near the Bab el-Mandeb, one of the world’s most important maritime chokepoints, further enhancing its strategic relevance in the Horn of Africa.

Diplomatic engagement between Somaliland and the UAE has continued to deepen, with cooperation extending across economic development, logistics and regional security, reflecting a partnership that has steadily grown in recent years.

The growing momentum was underscored last week when Somaliland President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro visited the United Arab Emirates, as part of a series of visits by global leaders to the Emirates following recent tensions in the Middle East. His visit was seen by observers as a gesture of solidarity and a reflection of the close ties between Hargeisa and Abu Dhabi during a sensitive regional period.

Somaliland has also demonstrated political alignment with Gulf partners on key regional issues. During heightened tensions in the Middle East, Somaliland strongly condemned Iranian strikes targeting Gulf states, including the UAE, expressing solidarity at a critical moment. The move was widely seen as positioning Somaliland among the first in Africa to voice support for Gulf allies.

There has been no official statement from the UAE government regarding the recent surge in pro-Somaliland social media content or any indication of a policy shift.

Somaliland, which reclaimed its statehood in 1991, has its own government, security forces and electoral institutions, and has maintained relative stability and democratic governance for more than three decades while continuing to pursue broader international engagement.

The growing online attention comes as geopolitical interest intensifies in the Red Sea corridor, where strategic ports, trade routes and security partnerships are increasingly shaping regional dynamics.

Officials in Hargeisa have not commented on the social media activity.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)

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