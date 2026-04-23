Somaliland President Heads to UAE on Visit

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, April 23 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland’s President, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, departed for Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, with the presidency describing the trip as a private visit.
In a brief statement, the Somaliland Presidency said the head of state’s visit was “personal in nature,” without providing further details regarding the duration of the stay or any scheduled engagements.
No official meetings or diplomatic activities have been announced in connection with the visit.
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