Somaliland Elders Extend Parliament Terms, Draw Criticism

By: Mohamed Duale | Horn Diplomat
HARGEISA, April 29 (Horn Diplomat) Somaliland’s House of Elders on Tuesday approved a 27 month extension of the mandates of the House of Representatives and local councils, opting for a longer timeline than proposals put forward by the government and the National Electoral Commission.
The decision was formalised in an official resolution issued by the upper chamber following deliberations on election delays and institutional readiness.
According to the resolution, 72 members attended the session out of 82, with 71 voting in favour of the extension. The measure will take effect from July 7, 2026, when the current terms of the House of Representatives and local councils are set to expire.
The House of Elders said its decision was based on constitutional provisions and consultations with the Electoral Commission and registered political associations, citing delays in preparations and the need to ensure credible and coordinated elections across the country.
“The House has carefully reviewed the legal and electoral circumstances and resolved to extend the mandates for a period of 27 months,” the resolution said.
Under Somaliland’s constitutional framework, any extension granted to the House of Representatives results in an additional one year extension for the House of Elders, meaning the Guurti’s own term will effectively be prolonged by up to 39 months.
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