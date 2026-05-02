Taiwan President Arrives in Eswatini

HARGEISA, May 2 (Horn Diplomat) Taiwan’s President William Lai Ching-te arrived in Eswatini on a delayed but closely coordinated diplomatic visit, declaring that Taiwan will not be deterred by external pressure and vowing to deepen ties with one of its last remaining allies.
In a statement posted on Facebook, Lai said the trip, originally scheduled for April 22, had been postponed due to what he described as “unexpected external forces,” before being successfully carried out after days of discreet planning by Taiwan’s diplomatic and national security teams.
“Despite being a few days late, we received the warmest welcome,” Lai said, thanking Mswati III and his government for their continued support.
The visit underscores the strategic importance of Eswatini, Taiwan’s only diplomatic ally in Africa, at a time when China has intensified efforts to isolate Taipei internationally.
Lai said the trip would focus on strengthening cooperation across key sectors including economic development, agriculture, culture, and education, while reinforcing what he described as a “shared commitment to freedom and mutual support.”
“Engaging with the world and supporting each other is the inalienable right of the Taiwanese people and our promise to the international community,” he said.
Taiwan has lost several diplomatic partners in recent years as countries switched recognition to Beijing, leaving it with a shrinking number of formal allies worldwide. Eswatini, however, has maintained ties with Taipei despite sustained diplomatic and economic pressure.
Lai emphasized that Taiwan does not seek confrontation but will continue to expand its international engagement.
“In the face of challenges, we overcome everything with determination and effort,” he said. “We who value freedom and peace do not seek conflict, but we will never give up engaging with the world.”
Analysts say the visit sends a clear signal of resilience from Taipei, as it works to preserve its diplomatic space and strengthen partnerships amid growing geopolitical competition with China.
STORY DEVELOPING… Follow Horn Diplomat for updates. (Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)