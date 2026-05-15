UAE, India Sign Defence and Energy Partnership Deals

By: Hamdan Jumma
ABU DHABI, May 15 (Horn Diplomat) – The United Arab Emirates and India signed a series of strategic agreements on Friday covering defence, energy, artificial intelligence, banking and maritime industries, as the two countries moved to deepen economic and security cooperation during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to Abu Dhabi.
UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Modi witnessed the exchange of multiple agreements and memoranda of understanding aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation under the UAE-India strategic partnership framework, according to the UAE state news agency WAM.
Among the agreements signed was a strategic collaboration deal between the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Limited (ISPRL), strengthening energy cooperation between the two countries.
ADNOC also signed a separate agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), reflecting growing energy trade between Abu Dhabi and New Delhi.
The two sides additionally signed a framework agreement for a strategic defence partnership between the UAE Ministry of Defence and India’s Ministry of Defence, as both countries seek closer security cooperation amid rising regional tensions affecting maritime routes and energy infrastructure.
In the technology sector, UAE-based G42 Group, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and India’s Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) agreed to establish an 8-exaflop supercomputing cluster in India, one of the largest AI and advanced computing collaborations announced between the two countries.
Maritime cooperation also featured prominently in the agreements, with India’s Cochin Shipyard Limited and Drydocks World signing memoranda of understanding to develop a ship repair cluster in Vadinar and expand technical training in maritime and shipbuilding industries.
The two countries further announced major investment deals, including Emirates NBD’s planned AED 11.02 billion ($3 billion) investment to acquire a 60% stake in India’s RBL Bank.
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Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) also announced an AED 3.67 billion investment in India’s National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), while International Holding Company (IHC) said it would invest AED 3.67 billion to acquire an equity stake in Sammaan Capital.
The UAE and India have significantly expanded bilateral trade, investment and strategic ties in recent years, positioning their partnership as a major economic corridor linking the Gulf region with South Asia and global markets.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)
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