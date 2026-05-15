UAE, India Expand Economic and Security Partnership

By: Hamdan Jumma
ABU DHABI, May 15 (Horn Diplomat) – UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks in Abu Dhabi on Friday focused on expanding economic and strategic cooperation while reviewing growing regional security challenges, including tensions affecting maritime trade routes and energy supplies.
The meeting took place during Modi’s official visit to the United Arab Emirates, where both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties under the UAE-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), according to the UAE state news agency WAM.
The two sides discussed expanding cooperation across sectors including trade, investment, energy, food security, space, advanced technology and artificial intelligence, as the Gulf nation and India continue deepening one of the region’s fastest-growing economic partnerships.
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