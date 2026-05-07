UAE, Cyprus Leaders Discuss Strategic Partnership

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By: Hamdan Jumma

ABU DHABI, May 7 (Horn Diplomat) – UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on Thursday with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides during a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, with discussions focusing on strengthening

economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the two leaders reviewed ways to advance bilateral ties under the UAE–Cyprus Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with emphasis on trade, investment, technology, renewable energy, education, tourism and cultural cooperation.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in support of shared development and economic prosperity.

The talks also addressed Cyprus’ current presidency of the Council of the European Union and its role in supporting relations between the UAE and the European Union.

Regional developments, particularly the security situation in the Middle East, were also discussed during the meeting.

President Christodoulides reiterated Cyprus’ condemnation of what he described as Iranian attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, saying such actions violate sovereignty, international law and the United Nations Charter while threatening regional stability.

The meeting was attended by senior Emirati officials, including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, along with ministers and other officials.

The UAE and Cyprus have expanded cooperation in recent years across energy, trade and regional diplomacy as Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen ties with Mediterranean and European partners.

(Reporting By: Hamdan Jumma Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)

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