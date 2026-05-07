UAE, Cyprus Leaders Discuss Strategic Partnership

By: Hamdan Jumma
ABU DHABI, May 7 (Horn Diplomat) – UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held talks on Thursday with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides during a working visit to the United Arab Emirates, with discussions focusing on strengthening
economic and strategic cooperation between the two countries.
According to Emirates News Agency (WAM), the two leaders reviewed ways to advance bilateral ties under the UAE–Cyprus Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with emphasis on trade, investment, technology, renewable energy, education, tourism and cultural cooperation.
1 of 4