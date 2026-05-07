Somaliland, Israeli Businesses Hold Historic Talks in Addis Ababa

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, May 7 (Horn Diplomat) –Business leaders and officials from Somaliland and Israel held a historic meeting in Addis Ababa aimed at strengthening trade and investment cooperation between the two sides.
In a statement released on Thursday, Somaliland’s Ministry of Trade and Tourism said the meeting focused on creating long-term commercial partnerships and expanding economic engagement across several strategic sectors.
The meeting was organized by Somaliland’s ambassador to Israel, Dr. Mohamed Haji, and attended by a Somaliland government delegation led by Trade and Tourism Minister Abdirahman Hassan Noor.
The delegation also included the Governor of the Bank of Somaliland, Abdinasir Ahmed Hirsi, the Director General of the National Insurance Agency, Abdisaalan Mohamed Mahmoud (Busi), and business representatives led by Somaliland Chamber of Commerce Chairman Jamaal Aidid Ibrahim.
Israeli participants included Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to Ethiopia, other diplomats, and Israel’s ambassador to Somaliland Michael Lotem, who joined the discussions virtually.
“The meeting discussed plans to strengthen cooperation in key economic sectors including agriculture, energy, technology, infrastructure, financial systems and healthcare,” Somaliland’s Ministry of Trade said in the statement.
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