UAE, Greece Deepen Strategic Partnership

By: Mohamed Duale
ABU DHABI, May 6 (Horn Diplomat) – United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday for talks focused on expanding bilateral cooperation and addressing regional security developments, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The meeting, held during Mitsotakis’ working visit to the UAE, centered on strengthening cooperation under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries across sectors including economic investment, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, sustainability, infrastructure and culture.
The two leaders also highlighted the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Greece this year, describing ties as steadily growing amid increasing economic and strategic cooperation.
According to WAM, discussions also covered developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international security and stability.
Mitsotakis reiterated Greece’s condemnation of what he described as Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE and other countries in the region, saying such actions violate sovereignty and international law and threaten regional peace and security.
During the visit, Sheikh Mohamed and Mitsotakis witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the UAE and Greece on cooperation in artificial intelligence and technology.
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