U.S. Senator Fetterman Backs Somaliland Recognition After Israel’s Move

WASHINGTON: U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) has voiced support for the United States to recognize the Republic of Somaliland, becoming the first Democrat in Congress to publicly endorse the step following Israel’s formal recognition of the territory.
“As an unapologetic friend of Israel, I fully support their decision on Somaliland. I support the U.S. doing the same,” Fetterman said in a statement to Jewish Insider.
The Pennsylvania Democrat joins a handful of Republican lawmakers who have backed U.S. recognition of Somaliland, underscoring growing bipartisan interest in reassessing Washington’s approach to the Horn of Africa.
Israel’s recognition has injected fresh momentum into policy discussions in Washington over Somaliland, which has governed itself independently since 1991 and has built a record of stability, democratic governance and peaceful transfers of power in a volatile region.
Supporters of recognition argue that Somaliland’s democratic credentials and strategic location along the Gulf of Aden near one of the world’s most important maritime corridors align closely with U.S. security and economic interests. The deep water port of Berbera is widely viewed as a strategic asset for trade, logistics and regional security cooperation.
Fetterman’s endorsement adds new bipartisan weight to calls for U.S. recognition, which have gained traction in recent years amid growing concern in Washington over geopolitical competition in the Horn of Africa, including China’s expanding influence.
Advocates say Israel’s move has shifted the debate, reinforcing the view that recognition of Somaliland would be a strategic decision grounded in stability, shared democratic values and long term regional engagement.