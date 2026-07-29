U.S. Rejects Reports Claiming Anti-Ethiopian Alliance in Horn of Africa

Hargeisa, July 29 — U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs Massad Boulos has rejected media reports suggesting Washington is attempting to build an “anti-Ethiopian alliance” in the Horn of Africa, describing the claims as false and misleading while reaffirming that U.S. diplomacy is aimed at engaging all countries across the region.
Boulos issued the statement after several media reports and commentaries characterized recent U.S. diplomatic engagement in the Horn of Africa as an effort to form a regional alignment against Ethiopia.
In a statement posted on X, Boulos strongly dismissed those claims.
“Recent false and misleading reports have mischaracterized U.S. diplomacy in the Horn of Africa as an attempt to court an ‘anti-Ethiopian alliance.’ That narrative is both inaccurate and needlessly inflammatory.”
He said the United States continues to engage with Ethiopia and every country in the Horn of Africa and the wider Red Sea region based on shared interests.
“The United States works with Ethiopia and all countries across the Horn of Africa and the wider Red Sea region to advance shared priorities.”
Boulos stressed that Washington’s engagement with one regional partner should not be interpreted as hostility toward another country.
“Engagement with one regional partner should not be distorted into hostility toward another.”
He said U.S. policy is focused on cooperation rather than geopolitical rivalry.
“U.S. diplomacy is not about creating rival blocs or deepening divisions—it is about working constructively with all partners to prevent conflict and promote lasting peace and security.”
The statement comes amid growing speculation following recent U.S. diplomatic engagements in the Horn of Africa, with some media reports suggesting Washington was seeking to reshape regional alliances at Ethiopia’s expense. Boulos’ comments represent the clearest public response from a senior U.S. official, emphasizing that American policy remains centered on cooperation with all partners in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region rather than supporting rival regional blocs.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)