Somaliland Reviews Water, Sanitation Budget to Improve Public Spending

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Somaliland, July 29 — Somaliland’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, in collaboration with the Ministry of Water Development and UNICEF, on Wednesday presented the findings of a budget review examining government spending on the water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) sector, as authorities seek to strengthen evidence-based public investment and improve service delivery.
The review was presented during a workshop held at the Ambassador Hotel in Hargeisa, bringing together senior government officials, development partners and technical experts to assess how budget allocations for water and sanitation have translated into service delivery outcomes.
The study evaluated the level of public financing directed toward the WASH sector and examined whether budget allocations have aligned with national priorities and the results achieved in expanding access to safe water and sanitation services.
Officials said the findings are expected to support future budget planning by providing evidence-based recommendations to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of government spending.
Opening the workshop, Director General of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, Mohamed Hassan Suleiman, said the review forms part of the government’s broader efforts to strengthen public financial management and ensure national resources are allocated transparently and in line with Somaliland’s development priorities.
He said improving the quality of budget planning would help maximize the impact of public expenditure while ensuring government investments respond to the country’s most pressing development needs.
Director General of the Ministry of Water Development Abdishakur Ismail Hussein also addressed the meeting, emphasizing the importance of using reliable research and data to guide investment decisions in the water and sanitation sector.
Abigail Tevera, UNICEF Somaliland’s Head of Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Programme, said evidence-based budgeting is essential to improving the quality, efficiency and reach of WASH services, particularly for vulnerable communities.
The workshop forms part of ongoing cooperation between the Somaliland government and development partners aimed at strengthening fiscal transparency, improving the effectiveness of public expenditure and ensuring investments in water and sanitation deliver measurable benefits for communities across Somaliland.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)
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