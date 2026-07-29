Somaliland Establishes Extractives Police Unit to Protect Natural Resources

HARGEISA, July 29 — Somaliland’s Ministries of Interior and Security and Energy and Minerals on Wednesday signed an agreement establishing the Extractives Police Unit (EPU), a specialized unit within the Somaliland Police Force tasked with protecting the country’s mineral resources and extractive industries.
The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Interior and Security by Interior and Security Minister Abdalle Mohamed Arab and Energy and Minerals Minister Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre, marking a new phase of cooperation between the two ministries on safeguarding Somaliland’s natural resources.
According to the Ministry of Energy and Minerals, the newly established Extractives Police Unit (EPU) will operate under the Somaliland Police Force and will be responsible for securing the country’s mineral resources, extractive activities and related strategic assets.
The Interior Ministry said the creation of the force responds to the growing need to protect Somaliland’s abundant natural resources as exploration and development activities expand across the country.
Speaking after the signing, the two ministers said Somaliland has long required a dedicated security unit to monitor and safeguard its natural resources, describing the initiative as an important step toward strengthening oversight, preventing illegal exploitation and ensuring the country’s natural wealth is protected for future generations.
“The establishment of this force addresses an important national need by protecting the natural resources that Somaliland has been endowed with,” the ministers said.
The signing ceremony was attended by State Minister for Interior and Security Abdirashid Mohamed Ahmed (Magaalo) and Somaliland Police Commissioner Brig. Gen. Abdi Abdilahi Hassan (Cabdilaahi-Dheere).
The establishment of the Extractives Police Unit (EPU) comes as Somaliland seeks to strengthen governance of its mining and extractive sectors while attracting greater investment in natural resource development. Officials said enhanced security and institutional coordination will be essential to ensuring the country’s mineral wealth is developed in a secure, transparent and sustainable manner.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)