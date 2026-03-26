U.S. advisor, UN envoy discuss Yemen stability

Boulos said the meeting was “productive” and focused on shared goals to support peace and diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations, including securing the release of detained personnel.

“Productive meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg here in Washington. We discussed our shared goal of advancing security and stability in Yemen, including UN-facilitated efforts to secure the release of unjustly detained UN and international employees. We also discussed the evolving political and security situation in Yemen and the importance of continued international coordination,” Boulos said.

The talks also addressed the broader political and security landscape in Yemen, where years of conflict have left the country facing one of the world’s most severe humanitarian crises.

Both sides emphasized the importance of sustained international coordination and diplomatic engagement to support stability and a long-term political solution.

The meeting highlights continued U.S. backing for UN-led initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and promoting peace in Yemen.