Kenya, Mozambique sign cooperation deals to boost ties

By: Hanah Olson, Horndiplomat Global Reporter
NAIROBI, March 26 (Horn Diplomat) – William Samoei Ruto, president of Kenya, and Daniel Francisco Chapo, president of Mozambique, on Thursday witnessed the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.
The agreements, signed at State House in Nairobi, cover diplomatic training, research and capacity building, correctional services, and youth development and sports collaboration.
Chapo is in Kenya on an official visit at Ruto’s invitation and attended the Kenya International Investment Conference, where deals worth $2.9 billion were announced.
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