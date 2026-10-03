Trump Says U.S. Doesn’t Want Somalia Here

MOBILE, Alabama, Oct 3 (Horndiplomat) — U.S. President Donald Trump defended his administration’s restrictions on refugee admissions from Somalia during a political rally in Mobile, Alabama, describing the country as a dangerous place and saying the United States did not want people coming from there.
“We halted all refugee admissions from Somalia a beautiful place and other dangerous places. They can’t come in , we don’t want Somalia here!” Trump told supporters.
Trump also claimed Somalia had a 98% unemployment rate and accused Somalians of taking advantage of the United States.
“You know, they have a 98% unemployment rate, but they’re very good at ripping us off,” Trump said.
Trump did not provide evidence during the rally to support the 98% unemployment figure.
The remarks were part of a broader speech in which Trump defended his administration’s immigration policies and restrictions on entry into the United States.
Trump suspended the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program after returning to office in January 2025, subject to limited exceptions. His administration subsequently imposed entry restrictions affecting Somalian nationals and citizens of several other countries, citing national security and shortcomings in screening and vetting procedures.
A presidential proclamation issued in June 2025 suspended entry into the United States by Somalian nationals under both immigrant and nonimmigrant categories, with specified exceptions.
The administration said the restrictions were necessary because Somalia lacked adequate systems for screening and vetting its nationals and because militant groups continued to operate in parts of the country.
Trump’s latest remarks in Alabama underscored his administration’s continued focus on immigration and refugee restrictions as the United States approaches the November midterm elections.