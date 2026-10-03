Somaliland’s Fuad Beats International Rivals to Win Hargeisa Half Marathon

By
Mohamed Duale
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Fuad Sead Ali, wearing bib 001, runs with fellow competitors during the Hargeisa International Half Marathon in Somaliland, October 2, 2026.
Fuad Sead Ali, wearing bib 001, runs with fellow competitors during the Hargeisa International Half Marathon in Somaliland, October 2, 2026.

By: Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, Oct. 3 — Somaliland’s Fuad Sead Ali won the men’s race at the fourth Hargeisa International Half Marathon on Friday, leading a sweep of the top six places by local runners, according to official results released by the Somaliland Athletics Federation.

Fuad finished in one hour, two minutes and 21 seconds, ahead of compatriot Sead Farah Omer, who clocked 1:03:22. Sakariye Ahmed Hassan placed third in 1:06:26.

The winner received $1,500, while the runner-up was awarded $1,200 at the closing ceremony.

Youth and Sports Minister Ahmed-Yasin Mohamed Farah, accompanied by Deputy Minister Yusuf Nuh Yusuf Tadhase, closed the event and presented cash prizes to leading finishers.

“I congratulate all the runners who participated in the Hargeisa International Half Marathon,” Farah said in remarks translated from Somali.

The ministry said the awards recognised the athletes’ efforts and were intended to encourage the development of sports.

Mohamed Sead Hassan finished fourth in 1:07:41, followed by Abdirahman Mohamed Mous in 1:07:57 and Shafici Hassan Ahmed in 1:08:39.

Angola’s Manuel Holua Paulino was the highest-placed international runner, finishing seventh in 1:08:48. Bindikou Biangana Ruben of the Republic of the Congo took eighth in 1:08:54.

The published men’s results also listed competitors from Ethiopia, Chad, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Kenya.

Ahead of the competition, Farah told Somaliland’s cabinet that the event would strengthen exchanges between local and international athletes and help Somaliland runners gain experience for regional and international races.

(Reporting by HornDiplomat  News Desk)

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