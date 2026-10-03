Somaliland’s Fuad Beats International Rivals to Win Hargeisa Half Marathon

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Oct. 3 — Somaliland’s Fuad Sead Ali won the men’s race at the fourth Hargeisa International Half Marathon on Friday, leading a sweep of the top six places by local runners, according to official results released by the Somaliland Athletics Federation.
Fuad finished in one hour, two minutes and 21 seconds, ahead of compatriot Sead Farah Omer, who clocked 1:03:22. Sakariye Ahmed Hassan placed third in 1:06:26.
The winner received $1,500, while the runner-up was awarded $1,200 at the closing ceremony.
Youth and Sports Minister Ahmed-Yasin Mohamed Farah, accompanied by Deputy Minister Yusuf Nuh Yusuf Tadhase, closed the event and presented cash prizes to leading finishers.
“I congratulate all the runners who participated in the Hargeisa International Half Marathon,” Farah said in remarks translated from Somali.
The ministry said the awards recognised the athletes’ efforts and were intended to encourage the development of sports.
Mohamed Sead Hassan finished fourth in 1:07:41, followed by Abdirahman Mohamed Mous in 1:07:57 and Shafici Hassan Ahmed in 1:08:39.
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