Taiwan, Paraguay Deepen Strategic Partnership in Taipei

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Hanah Olson
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By: Hanah Olson, Horndiplomat Global Reporter

TAIPEI, May 8 (Horn Diplomat) – Taiwan President Lai Ching-te welcomed Paraguay President Santiago Peña to Taipei on Friday with full military honors as the two allies signed a series of agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, trade and legal affairs.

The ceremony, held at Taiwan’s Presidential Office, underscored the long-standing diplomatic relationship between Taiwan and Paraguay, one of Taipei’s few remaining formal allies in Latin America.

President Lai said Peña’s fourth visit to Taiwan reflected the “stability and depth” of ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their shared commitment to democracy, freedom and human rights.

“Taiwan and Paraguay are partners who uphold the values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights,” Lai said during remarks at the welcome ceremony earlier Friday. He added that both countries hoped to continue supporting each other internationally while promoting “mutual and global prosperity and development.”

Following bilateral talks attended by Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, the two presidents witnessed the signing of a treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity cooperation, and another agreement focused on sovereign AI and computing infrastructure investment.

Taiwan said the AI project aims to combine Taiwan’s technological expertise with Paraguay’s renewable energy resources to support large-scale computing infrastructure and digital transformation initiatives.

Lai also announced that Taiwan would formally open its market to Paraguayan poultry imports, expanding bilateral agricultural trade. Paraguay is already a major supplier of pork and beef to Taiwan, according to Taiwanese officials.

President Peña praised Taiwan’s resilience and democratic system, describing the relationship as a partnership built on “sincere, faithful, and unbroken friendship” spanning nearly seven decades.

He reiterated Paraguay’s support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and criticized efforts by Beijing to isolate Taiwan diplomatically.

“Excluding Taiwan from important platforms and systems such as the United Nations is not only an injustice but also undermines the legitimacy of these organizations,” Peña said.

Peña also condemned Chinese military pressure around Taiwan and opposed what he described as economic coercion aimed at limiting Taiwan’s engagement with partner nations.

The agreements signed Friday included Paraguay’s first treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with an Asian country, according to Paraguayan officials.

The Paraguayan delegation included Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano, Industry and Commerce Minister Marco Riquelme, and senior presidential officials.

Taiwan and Paraguay have maintained diplomatic relations since 1957, with cooperation expanding in recent years into technology, healthcare, education, agriculture and industrial development. Taiwan Presidency Statement

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)

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