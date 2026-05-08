Taiwan, Paraguay Deepen Strategic Partnership in Taipei

By: Hanah Olson, Horndiplomat Global Reporter
TAIPEI, May 8 (Horn Diplomat) – Taiwan President Lai Ching-te welcomed Paraguay President Santiago Peña to Taipei on Friday with full military honors as the two allies signed a series of agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, trade and legal affairs.
The ceremony, held at Taiwan’s Presidential Office, underscored the long-standing diplomatic relationship between Taiwan and Paraguay, one of Taipei’s few remaining formal allies in Latin America.
President Lai said Peña’s fourth visit to Taiwan reflected the “stability and depth” of ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their shared commitment to democracy, freedom and human rights.
“Taiwan and Paraguay are partners who uphold the values of democracy, freedom, and respect for human rights,” Lai said during remarks at the welcome ceremony earlier Friday. He added that both countries hoped to continue supporting each other internationally while promoting “mutual and global prosperity and development.”
Following bilateral talks attended by Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim, the two presidents witnessed the signing of a treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, a memorandum of understanding on cybersecurity cooperation, and another agreement focused on sovereign AI and computing infrastructure investment.
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