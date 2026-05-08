DP World Unveils Middle East Cargo War Risk Cover

By: Mohamed Duale
DUBAI, May 8 (Horn Diplomat) – DP World has launched a new cargo war risk insurance programme aimed at protecting businesses operating across Middle East trade routes as regional instability drives up insurance costs and limits coverage availability.
The Dubai-based logistics giant said the solution offers end-to-end protection for cargo moving through high-risk areas, covering shipments from ocean or air transit through port storage and inland delivery under a single policy.
The programme is designed to address growing challenges facing global trade in the Middle East, including disruptions linked to conflict, civil unrest and security threats across major shipping corridors such as the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea.
“This is about solving a real, immediate problem for global trade,” Yuvraj Narayan said in a statement.
“Supply chains don’t stop at the port or the shoreline, and neither should insurance. For the first time, cargo owners can access a single policy that protects goods across the entire journey, even in high-risk environments, helping keep trade moving when it matters most,” he added.
DP World said the solution covers physical loss or damage caused by war-related risks, including armed conflict, civil unrest, seizure and derelict weapons, with valid claims settled without deductibles.
Traditional cargo insurance policies typically only cover one stage of transport, often excluding war risks or ending protection once cargo is unloaded at ports, leaving businesses exposed during storage and inland transport.
Under the new programme, companies trading in or through the Middle East can access coverage of up to $400 million per shipment and up to $1 million for inland cargo movement. The insurance also includes automatic port storage coverage for up to 14 days.
The company said the policy can be tailored to include standalone ocean, air or land transit coverage depending on operational needs.
DP World said the initiative builds on its expanding role as an integrated global logistics provider, combining transport infrastructure with financial risk solutions to support supply chain continuity in volatile regions.
The company cited a typical shipment moving from Asia to the Middle East through Jebel Ali Port as an example of how the programme would provide uninterrupted protection from arrival at port through final inland delivery.
The launch comes as shipping and logistics firms continue to face heightened security concerns across the Red Sea and wider Middle East region, prompting rising insurance premiums and route disruptions for global trade.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)
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